Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Bank of America, N.A. v. Josette J. Reinke Fuller. Suit on account.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Anmin Timson. Rent and possession.

Gail Bradford v. Manuel Moreno. Small claims over $100.

Discover Bank v. Kirsten N. Crosby. Breach of contract.4

Freeman Health System v. Joann McDonald. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Mark Myscue. Contract -- other.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Glenn Troutner. Suit on account.

National Collegiate Student v. Vanessa M. Boatright. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Deborah Gardjulis. Suit on account.

Republic Finance LLC v. Michael S. O'Brien. Breach of contract.

Gloria C. Ross v. Jami K. Dennis. Small claims over $100.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Absolute Resolutions Investments, v. Dinah L. McCall. Suit on account.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Patricia G. Clower. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Lisa A. Hoover. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Lance A. Wakeland. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. James D. Brewer. Suit on account.

Fayetteville Arkansas Hospital v. Robert D. Williams. Suit on account.

Four States Anesthesia Services v. Annette Moffett. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Christofer M. Bray. Operated vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Jarrid Joseph Giese. Failure to register motor vehicle. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Buddy James Hamilton. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Samantha Ray Martinez. Unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits, EBT card (value $750 or more).

Keean Yutaka Rogers. Endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk.

The following cases were heard:

Paul Emmanuel Baldassarre. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Owen Chase Blake. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Andera Lyn Collins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dustin Brian Mustain. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Andrea Lyn Collins. Driving while revoked/suspended. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Jessica Marie Haibon. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Jordin Grace Richardson. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.