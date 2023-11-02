Be a champion, get free Chief’s shirt

PINEVILLE -- Football fans can be "Champions for Life" and score some Chiefs apparel.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is asking everyone to help make a touchdown for local patients in their community by donating blood at the upcoming blood drive in Pineville on Monday, Nov. 6, sponsored by Sean Crider, of State Farm Insurance.

All successful donors will receive an all-new Kansas City Chiefs "3X Champs" T-shirt, while supplies last.

Donors can also enter for a chance to win a game package of two free tickets and a parking pass to Kansas City's Dec. 31, game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game package is valued at $870.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood, plasma, and platelets for patients at Freeman Hospital Neosho, Ozarks Community Hospital Gravette, and dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. McDonald County residents will have the opportunity to donate between noon and 6 p.m. at the Pineville Christian Church Life Center, 803 N. Main, in Pineville.

"The Chief's promotion is a great reminder of how it takes teamwork to save lives. Our local hospitals depend on us for lifesaving blood, and we depend on community members to generously give the gift of life," said Michelle Teter, media relations representative at Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. "Your blood donation could very well save the life of a family member, friend, colleague or neighbor. Be a champion and help save lives in the Pineville community when you donate with CBCO."

On behalf of local hospital patients, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to their communities.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate or by calling 417-227-5006.