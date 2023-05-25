RELIGION: Living by faith

Jerry Abercrombie greeted the congregation as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Prayers of healing were requested for several and Le'Ann Parish was celebrating a birthday.

The children's Sunday school class. taught by Terry Lett, learned about famous mothers in the Bible and the adult Sunday school class, taught by Rick Lett, studied John 20:19-29 in the lesson "Reach Out Your Hand" which reminds us that as believers we are to tell others about Jesus and be confident that Jesus is resurrected.

Janet Chaney shared a Memorial Day dedication about the meaning of coins on veteran's headstones. Linda and Jerry Abercrombie sang "In the Sweet By and By" and Linda shared the history of the song.

Tyrel Lett asked God to bless the offering and he and Rick served as ushers. Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of praise with special praise music from Jerry and Karen.

Brother Roger Gill brought us God's message from Hebrews 11:1-7 in the sermon, "Living By Faith." He began by telling us that Hebrews is the faith chapter and gives us the deep meaning of faith. "Whether you have been a Christian for one or eighty years, we always need to re-evaluate our faith. Is it growing? Christ is a better choice than any man-made religion. The Southern Baptists' doctrinal truths help us grow our faith. Jesus Christ is better than we can ever imagine. Hebrews shows us who Jesus Christ is and there is no one else like Him. If we believe that, it has to change our life as we go through the affairs of life. It is like medicine. We take it by faith, by a measure of faith. Trusting in God is beyond a miracle and what He can do in our lives. We live by a measure of faith daily and living with God can change how we live. Manley Beasley said that 'faith is to place yourself in complete reliance, trust and entire weight on the person of Jesus Christ.'"

Brother Roger referred to the scripture and asked, "Do we trust the Lord completely? Faith is because God is. We aren't God. Faith is transferring truth out of eternity to present reality, seeing the unseen, possessing the things not seen and faith is revealed to us through the Word of God. Get saved and get God's word." Hebrews 11:1 says, "Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen."

As Brother Roger talked about the facts of faith, he read Hebrews 11:2-4, "For by it the elders obtained a good testimony. By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible." Brother Roger told us that "faith acted upon gives the witness of God and begins with a revelation from God. Genesis tells us that God spoke and it was created. Faith is not just knowing God but depending on Him. You must have a relationship. If you know God through Jesus Christ, He is excited about that because that is why He created you. Isaiah 45:5 tells us 'look unto me to be saved'. That is a powerful verse to change a life. The Holy Spirit empowers this word to us. The way to salvation is by grace through faith by the gift of God. Faith comes by hearing the word of God. Our faith grows the more times we hear it and read it. Faith grows out of a relationship with God and motivates us to do the will of God. Without faith we cannot be accepted by God. When we practice the presence of Jesus, it changes our thoughts, actions and words throughout our daily life's activities." Brother Roger referred to scripture as he talked about Cain and Abel. "Even though they were brothers, they were different. There were differences in the heart. Anger is a sin."

As Brother Roger read Hebrews 11:5-6, he told us that "Without faith we cannot please God. Noah had faith and walked with God. The ark was completed when he was 600 years old. Can you imagine when the ark door closed how many wanted in when it started raining? Noah's faith saved him and his family as he stood against an unbelieving world. Without faith we cannot stand against the world." Hebrews 11:7 says, "By faith Noah, being divinely warned of things not yet seen, moved with godly fear, prepared an ark for the saving of his household, by which he condemned the world and became heir of the righteousness which is according to faith."

In closing, Brother Roger reminded us that "If God can create the earth and everything on it, then He can give forgiveness for our sins. Do you believe and have faith that God has a plan for you regardless of your age and circumstances? God can save anyone through Jesus Christ. As Christians, ask Him to show us how we can grow in faith." Romans 6:23 says, "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord."

Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

