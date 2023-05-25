Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pineville Fire received over $6,000 in donations at annual pancake breakfast

by By Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press | May 25, 2023 at 9:10 a.m.
Alexus Underwood/Special to the McDonald County Press The Pineville Fire Department received over $6,000 in donations at their annual pancake breakfast at the Pineville Community Center.

PINEVILLE -- The Pineville Fire Department hosted its annual pancake breakfast to raise funds for the department May 13 at the Pineville Community Center. The breakfast, which was held from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., brought in $6,250 in donations from community members and local businesses.

At the breakfast, the fire department served pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. The department also offered attendees water, milk, orange juice, and coffee. Members of the department and a handful of community volunteers served attendees.

Ryan Drake, Pineville Fire Department chief, said the event was not as busy as usual, but was successful due to substantial community donations.

"This year's event was slower than previous years, however, due to a substantial donation the event was successful," Drake said.

Drake said the funds from the event are used to replace aging equipment within the department.

Print Headline: Pineville Fire received over $6,000 in donations at annual pancake breakfast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Dallas Stars in 0-3 hole vs. Vegas; Benn suspended 2 games after captain-on-captain hit
Stephens woman charged with murder after stabbing incident
by Bradly Gill
Bearden Police Chief: ‘Prank gone wrong’ damages Bearden High School
by Bradly Gill
Forecasters: Severe weather possible in Arkansas on Friday, Saturday
by Remington Miller
Manning named to interim role as SAU Tech Interim Chancelor
by Special to the Camden News
ADVERTISEMENT