Noel Primary Library received $5,000 grant from Laura Bush Foundation

PINEVILLE -- Noel Primary's library received a $5,000 grant, which will be used to purchase new books, from the Laura Bush Foundation. The school was one of 300 schools chosen from 44 states nationwide to receive the funding. This year, the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries awarded $1.5 million in library grants.

"I am thrilled that children from 300 schools will soon have access to an updated library collection," Laura Bush said. "Students across the country turn to books to discover the world around them, and we know that opening a new book opens the door to new opportunities and learning."

Ken Schutten, Communications Director for McDonald County Schools, said the funding will be used to diversify the collection of books at the library as well as add extra copies of well-loved books.

Hannah Granger, Noel Primary School Librarian, said the grant will allow students to see more diversity in the books they're reading.