McDonald County Press obituaries for May 25, 2023

Wayne Eugene Cummings

July 22, 1941

May 22, 2023

Wayne Eugene Cummings, 81, of Pineville, Mo., died peacefully Monday, May 22, 2023, after a brief illness.

He was born July 22, 1941, in rural Goodman, Mo., to Charlie and Grace (Divine) Cummings. He was an electrician by trade and a lifelong resident of Pineville. For several years he owned and operated Pineville Community Auctions. He enjoyed mowing his yard, spending time with his grandchildren and caring for his goat, Spook. He was a member of Whittenburg Church and a Veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Charlie and D.J. Cummings, Lonnie Dale Michael; a daughter, Sherry Lynn Denny; and two sisters, Betty Reynolds, Phyllis Corrington.

He is survived by his two sons, Vernon Cummings (Darla) of Anderson, Darrien Cummings of West Fork, Ark.; eight grandchildren; and four sisters, Beulah Hall of Goodman, Pearl Napier of Texas, Marilyn Miller of Seneca, Carolyn Williams of Spring Forest, Ark.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Marilyn O'Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Banner Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.