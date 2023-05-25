McDonald County Library News

The McDonald County Library presents "All Together Now" for the 2023 summer reading program.

Calling all parents, kids and story lovers! Get excited for this summer adventure with McDonald County Library and Page Turner Adventures for the 2023 Summer Reading Program, "All Together Now."

The McDonald County Library is thrilled to announce it has collaborated with Page Turner Adventures to provide library patrons and our community with an exciting and interactive story time experience! Come sail away to new worlds and unknown realms as readers of all ages come together at the library this summer.

The 2023 summer reading program is open for people of all ages, infants through adults. The summer reading program will have programs and presenters designed with families in mind. Each week the library will also have prize drawings, take and makes, adult trivia, story times and activity books to follow along with page-turner weekly adventures from home.

The library will offer access to Page Turner Adventures as part of its summer reading program. The program content can be accessed from home through the library's website, www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org Each adventure is geared toward the summer reading theme, "All Together Now," and includes a mix of live-action and animated comedy shows, crafts, e-books, audio books, and downloadable activity books to bring stories to life as children explore original tales of friendship, cooperation, kindness and empathy.

Families are also invited to visit the website for in-person summer reading dates and times to join in on all the fun that will provide a summer full of reading. Registration for "All Together Now" will begin Tuesday, May 30, and will continue until June 3 at each branch of the McDonald County Library. For more information, call the library at 417-223-4489, follow us on Facebook, or from our summer reading page on our website, www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org/summer-reading-program-2

Jason D'Vaude the Circus Man will be performing Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at the Pineville branch of the library.

This project would not be possible without the generous donations from our community. All programs at the McDonald County Library are free to attend.

This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.