McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 14

Megan Nicole Wills, 30, Neosho, failed to register vehicle

May 15

Jason Leslie Schroeder, 38, Verona, assault – second degree (2), endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk – first degree – first offense – no sexual conduct

Dexter Dale Sudduth, 28, Huntsville, AR, probation violation, assault – second degree

May 16

Seth Daniel Bohanan, 32, De Leon, TX, domestic assault – fourth degree – first or second offense

Julie Deanne Braggs, 25, Tulsa, domestic assault – fourth degree- first or second offense

Douglas Wayne Wofford, 50, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended (2), driving while intoxicated

May 18

Ashely Grace Blevins, 27, no address provided, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk – first degree – first offense – no sexual conduct (2)

Marshal Duane Martin, 24, Rocky Comfort, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk – first degree – first offense – no sexual conduct (2)

May 19

Erik Canada, 34, Rogers, AR, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16 to 19 miles per hour), DWI – alcohol

Carlos Isael, 34, Southwest City, endangering the welfare of a child crating substantial risk – first degree – first offense – no sexual conduct

Michael David Jackson, 57, Bella Vista, AR, driving while revoked/suspended - first offense, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Alyson Renee Lopez, no age provided, Goodman, assault – fourth degree – pursuant to subdivisions (6) special victims, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop

Shawn Marie Short, 49, Rocky Comfort, parole violation (for law enforcement purposes only), possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid