Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Hannah E. Keith v. Jonathan E. Keith.

State of Missouri:

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Justin L. Morse. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Margaret Swanson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jonathan Toth. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Victoria Perales. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Scott Simmons. Suit on account.

Phillip L. Upchurch v. Director of Revenue. Misc. associates civil-other.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. John Lovett. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. David Dyer. Suit on account.

Terry Tucker v. Department of Revenue. Declaratory judgement.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Freeman Health System v. Kimberly J. Reese. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Melissa K. Phillips. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Angela Willis. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kristi Winfrey. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Ashley McEvers. Breach of contract.

UHG I LLC v. Jessica Guy. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Adam Marshall Evans. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Alexander O. Hollins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Audrey R. Alexander. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lisa Michelle Beaty. Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Julie D. Braggs. Domestic assault.

Shannon Wayne Barwick. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Jesse N. Bumstead. Assault.

Andrew E. Chester. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ciarra Franco-Shrum. Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Cary P. Cunningham. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ronald Dale Edmisten Jr. DWI - alcohol. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Lopez F. Guzman. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Failed to register out-of-state registered vehicle/trailer in Missouri when Missouri resident. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Taylor A. Hawkins. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alexander O. Hollins. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kaylea A. Howell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John Z. Jackson. DWI - alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Alyson R. Lopez. Assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Betsy B. McQueary. Change lanes when movement could not be made with safety on roadway having three or more lanes.

Aitton Jair Martinez. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Amanda Mefford. DWI - alcohol. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver's license after being revoked/suspended. Passing vehicle and interfered with approaching traffic. Operating motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Sarah M. Thallheimer. Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Noorullah Shaik. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Reese A. Shell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hunter C. Study. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Joseph Scott Thomas. Animal Neglect or abandonment.

Justin S. Vaughn. Driving while revoked/suspended. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Felonies:

Ashley Grace Blevins. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

James W. Greninger. Sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

Cleon L. Harris. Receiving stolen property. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Billy Eugene McQuillan. Assault.

Marshal Martin. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Martin Rojas-Ramirez. Domestic assault.

Eliberto (BJ) Ramirez. Stealing - $750 or more. Also stealing - $25,000 or more.

Justin S. Vaughn. DWI - alcohol.

The following cases were heard:

Michael R. Williams. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Janaleen Lihpai. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Victor Manuel Morales. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Victor P. Alcon. Property damage.

Ricky W. Couch. Harassment.

Franciso Torres. Loan, predate, falsify or alter fishing or hunting permit.

Kellie M. McCoy-Davis. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Victor Manuel Morales. Alcohol. Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02 percent. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Nordamian H. Materne. Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02 percent.

Janaleen Lihpai. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Felonies:

Larry G. Warren. Domestic assault. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription.