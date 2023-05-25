City of Anderson discusses department reports at monthly meeting

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's monthly city meeting, held May 16 at Anderson City Hall, the mayor and council discussed department reports amongst new business.

For the police report, Sergeant Steve Hollis noted Officer Adam Miller graduated from D.A.R.E. training and began K-9 training. It was also mentioned the two newly hired officers are working well within the department.

For the fire report, Fire Chief David Abbott was absent with no updates of note.

For the public works report, Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said the department has yet to start working at Deer Park, as mentioned last meeting. Andrea Browning, city clerk, said Shoemaker is still looking for equipment for the project.

"He is still looking for equipment to rent for some of the dirt roads that we still have," Browning said.

The public works department has been working at Ashley Court on a drainage issue. Browning added the city's new landing zone is also being worked on.

"The new landing zone has been mowed and is waiting for gravel, but it is in use," Browning said.

For the summer ball program, summer ball director Cara Sherman was absent. It was noted sinks for the new concessions stand were set to be installed Friday, May 19. Browning said the concessions stand has been successful so far.

"The concession stand is doing well despite several rain outs," Browning said.

It was also noted that gravel was spread on the parking lot of the ball field.

For new business, the city paid $2,000 toward its Arvest line of credit. The city council also voted to keep their current insurance plan.

Browning said Brenda and Carolyn Beavers appeared before the council to express their displeasure over some property on Beaver Street. Mayor Rusty Wilson told them that would be a matter for the city attorney.

In other business on the council:

Approved Bills: $115,588.