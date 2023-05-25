Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

City of Anderson discusses department reports at monthly meeting

by By Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press | May 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's monthly city meeting, held May 16 at Anderson City Hall, the mayor and council discussed department reports amongst new business.

For the police report, Sergeant Steve Hollis noted Officer Adam Miller graduated from D.A.R.E. training and began K-9 training. It was also mentioned the two newly hired officers are working well within the department.

For the fire report, Fire Chief David Abbott was absent with no updates of note.

For the public works report, Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said the department has yet to start working at Deer Park, as mentioned last meeting. Andrea Browning, city clerk, said Shoemaker is still looking for equipment for the project.

"He is still looking for equipment to rent for some of the dirt roads that we still have," Browning said.

The public works department has been working at Ashley Court on a drainage issue. Browning added the city's new landing zone is also being worked on.

"The new landing zone has been mowed and is waiting for gravel, but it is in use," Browning said.

For the summer ball program, summer ball director Cara Sherman was absent. It was noted sinks for the new concessions stand were set to be installed Friday, May 19. Browning said the concessions stand has been successful so far.

"The concession stand is doing well despite several rain outs," Browning said.

It was also noted that gravel was spread on the parking lot of the ball field.

For new business, the city paid $2,000 toward its Arvest line of credit. The city council also voted to keep their current insurance plan.

Browning said Brenda and Carolyn Beavers appeared before the council to express their displeasure over some property on Beaver Street. Mayor Rusty Wilson told them that would be a matter for the city attorney.

In other business on the council:

Approved Bills: $115,588.

Print Headline: City of Anderson discusses department reports at monthly meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Dallas Stars in 0-3 hole vs. Vegas; Benn suspended 2 games after captain-on-captain hit
Stephens woman charged with murder after stabbing incident
by Bradly Gill
Bearden Police Chief: ‘Prank gone wrong’ damages Bearden High School
by Bradly Gill
Forecasters: Severe weather possible in Arkansas on Friday, Saturday
by Remington Miller
Manning named to interim role as SAU Tech Interim Chancelor
by Special to the Camden News
ADVERTISEMENT