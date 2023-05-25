Ball game concession stand brings in nearly $10,000

SOUTHWEST CITY -- City council members were informed of the recent developments in the summer ball program, which featured an increase in revenue because of the concession stand that was opened during ball games. On Tuesday, May 23, Mayor David Blake also commented on the success of the fishing derby event that happened over the weekend.

Present at this meeting was Blake, alderman Steven Golden Sr., alderman Gloria Armstrong, alderman George Snow, alderman Ridge Carpenter, police chief Bud Gow and Jenifer Anderson.

Volunteers helped bring in $9,759.26 due in part because of the concession stand that was opened during the summer ball park games.

"The concession stand is doing very well. They're holding their own and that's good," said Anderson.

According to Anderson, this concession stand last year remained in "the red" and didn't have a profit but now, it's in "the black."

During games, the concession stand will serve hotdogs, hamburgers, nachos and various snacks.

On Saturday, May 20, the city hosted the Fishing Derby event at the city park lake.

"The fishing derby went well and the weather was beautiful," said Blake. During the event, two carp fish were caught but Blake urged the participants to release the fish back into the lake because "they've got a job to do." Grass carp fish preserve the lake by eating the algae that grows in the lake.

The police department wrote 37 citations -- two for failing to stop, three for expired plates, six for no insurance, one for failing to drive in a single lane, three for failing to register vehicle, seven for no valid driver's license, one for equipment violations, two for driving while suspended and/or revoked. They also wrote one for speeding, three for expired licenses, one for allowing an unlicensed individual to drive, one for no front or back license plates, one for an open container of alcohol, one drive while intoxicated and four for endangering the welfare of a child.

Golden was surprised by the number of citations for driver's with no valid licenses.

"It's gonna get worse before it gets better," said Gow.

Golden responded "I finally figured you're just (going to) run out of people with no driver's licenses ... I thought 'the bucket's (going to) run dry after he keeps dipping so much into it.'" These seven citations are just within Southwest City.

They also wrote 18 warnings and made six arrests.

The fire department responded to one medical call, one traffic control and one motor vehicle accident.

Other Business:

The police department has finished decaling the police unit that was purchased from the Pineville police department. It features blue and red streaks with the words "Police, Southwest City, MO."

The city paid the bills in the amount of $5,137.94

The city approved the business license for Steven Holly at 164 Route J. According to Blake, that location will be "a concrete plant."