White Rock Elementary School art competion winners

The following White Rock elementary students won ribbons from the Big 8 Art Juried Art Competition in Mount Vernon.
6th Grade
Allorah Benedict -- Pottery (sculptural), First Place
Latrisha Arnett -- Mixed Media 2D, Second Place
Khloe Fipps -- Jewelry (two entries), First Place; Clay (functional), Second Place
Joselyn Torres -- Clay (functional), Third Place
Emily Gilbert -- Clay (functional), Second Place
7th Grade
Elizabeth Kohler -- Crayon, First Place
Amanda Ledford -- Acrylic Mixed Media 2D, First Place
Sammy Fuller -- Acrylic Painting, Third Place; Plaster Sculpture 3D, Third Place
Hailey Wright -- Clay (sculptural), Second Place; Relief 2D, Third Place
Alex Warnaca -- Mixed Media 2D (3/4 media), Third Place
Chris Back -- Colored Pencil, First Place
Gunner Brammer -- Scratch Art, Third Place
Payton Maier -- Papier Mache Sculpture, First Place
8th Grade
Brooklyn Erickson -- Scratch Art, Second Place
Abby Richards -- Ink Drawing, First Place
Harley Keene -- Oil Pastel, First Place
Ricky Wordleman -- Scratch Art, First Place
DANI -- Mixed Media 2D, First Place; Group 3D, Second Place
Lance Littrell -- Mixed Media 2D, First Place
Sylus Leach -- Mixed Media 2D, Second Place
Sophia Farnum -- Plaster Sculpture 3D, First Place
Gaoly Lee -- Fabric/Fibers, First Place
Ava Murray -- Clay (sculptural), Second Place; Scratch Art, First Place
Ellie Allgood -- Recycled Art 3D, First Place; Recycled Art Group, First Place
Brenda Torres -- Group 3D, Second Place
Landen Cates -- Group 3D, Second Place
Persefoni Steinfurth -- Group 3D, Second Place
Dylan Taff -- Group 3D, Second Place