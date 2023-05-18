White Rock Elementary School art competion winners

The following White Rock elementary students won ribbons from the Big 8 Art Juried Art Competition in Mount Vernon.

6th Grade

Allorah Benedict -- Pottery (sculptural), First Place

Latrisha Arnett -- Mixed Media 2D, Second Place

Khloe Fipps -- Jewelry (two entries), First Place; Clay (functional), Second Place

Joselyn Torres -- Clay (functional), Third Place

Emily Gilbert -- Clay (functional), Second Place

7th Grade

Elizabeth Kohler -- Crayon, First Place

Amanda Ledford -- Acrylic Mixed Media 2D, First Place

Sammy Fuller -- Acrylic Painting, Third Place; Plaster Sculpture 3D, Third Place

Hailey Wright -- Clay (sculptural), Second Place; Relief 2D, Third Place

Alex Warnaca -- Mixed Media 2D (3/4 media), Third Place

Chris Back -- Colored Pencil, First Place

Gunner Brammer -- Scratch Art, Third Place

Payton Maier -- Papier Mache Sculpture, First Place

8th Grade

Brooklyn Erickson -- Scratch Art, Second Place

Abby Richards -- Ink Drawing, First Place

Harley Keene -- Oil Pastel, First Place

Ricky Wordleman -- Scratch Art, First Place

DANI -- Mixed Media 2D, First Place; Group 3D, Second Place

Lance Littrell -- Mixed Media 2D, First Place

Sylus Leach -- Mixed Media 2D, Second Place

Sophia Farnum -- Plaster Sculpture 3D, First Place

Gaoly Lee -- Fabric/Fibers, First Place

Ava Murray -- Clay (sculptural), Second Place; Scratch Art, First Place

Ellie Allgood -- Recycled Art 3D, First Place; Recycled Art Group, First Place

Brenda Torres -- Group 3D, Second Place

Landen Cates -- Group 3D, Second Place

Persefoni Steinfurth -- Group 3D, Second Place

Dylan Taff -- Group 3D, Second Place