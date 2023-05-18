SWC, CARDS Recycling resolve trash issues

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The city and CARDS Recycling came together to resolve the issues pertaining to residents and their trash pick-up. Jason Fitzgerald, director of government affairs for CARDS Recycling, was present at the city council meeting to answer questions for council members.

On Tuesday, May 9, Fitzgerald directed his comments to the city.

"I just wanted to make sure that we touch base with you guys and really understand some of the complaints or issues that were going on and address those as quickly as possible," said Fitzgerald.

He commented that CARDS Recycling never wants to have an instance where it doesn't respond even though sometimes the company won't receive the information in a timely manner.

To combat these concerns, CARDS Recycling has implemented contingencies to address these issues once they arise.

CARDS Recycling wants to better their communication between their employees and the customers. This includes being consistent with relaying concerns from customers.

"A lot of times, (employees) just try to handle it on their own and I think sometimes it doesn't always follow through," Fitzgerald said.

Because of that, they have created "new processes" with the city to ensure that communication becomes a priority.

"One of our policies now is that drivers when they're done serving the town, they'll stop in (city hall) to say 'Hey, we're done with the route. Has anyone called in? ... Just to kind of take that extra step," Fitzgerald said.

CARDS Recycling says they have a customer service standard which will tend to customers within 24 hours after they call. Fitzgerald advises customers not to wait for an extended time to call for service.

"A lot of times you'll hear someone say 'I haven't been serviced in two to three weeks' ... Well, there may be an instance where we've had in the past, where they may not be on the route sheet based on a new ad that hasn't been added on our end," he said. "Or sometimes, we have cities that just forget to send in the new ad or the stop services, depending on the circumstances. So, there could be a gap in communication."

Fitzgerald says at the end of the day, drivers will submit their route sheet to the dispatcher, who'll review the report of the day. These reports will list any injuries, accidents, illnesses and if drivers have completed their route.

CARDS Recycling has invested in technology that will automate certain processes because they "want to make it as simple as (they) can."

"It's an accountability factor," said Fitzgerald. "I think that helps a lot."

CARDS Recycling also amended certain wording in the contract with the city to clearly reflect its services and eliminate any confusion.

Fitzgerald adds, "We want to show you, not just talk about it. We want to do it. So, we'll stay consistent with that trend and keep pushing."

The discussion ended with both parties shaking hands and looking to a brighter future.