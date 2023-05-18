School Board moves forward on shelters project

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at a work session before its regular meeting on May 11, voted to move forward with construction on a list of storm shelter projects that it promised to the community.

Representatives from construction company Veregy presented a price of $13,681,158 for bundle one, which consists of the storm shelters at Rocky Comfort Elementary, White Rock Elementary, Pineville Primary, Southwest City Elementary and Pineville Elementary. Bundle two includes Noel Elementary, Anderson Elementary and Anderson Middle School. The board approved bundle one on May 11.

Voters approved a $21.5 million bond issue to build the shelters at each of the schools in the district that do not already have a shelter.

Board President Frank Woods said, "I'm excited to finally get going on it. It's taken a lot of work to get these projects going in a timely manner to keep our kids safe."

He said White Rock Elementary and Rocky Comfort are "kind of exposed" at their locations with no shelter. Also, he said, Pineville Primary has been promised a multipurpose room for several years, and its shelter will double as one.

During the regular session, the board:

Learned that McDonald County High School student Treasure Clark is the state champion in dairy production.

Approved summer school bus routes.

Granted permission for STEM students to attend an expo overnight in Wichita.

Approved a request from Curriculum Director LaDonna McClain to continue matching a grant for two family liaisons.

Approved a list of summer maintenance projects.