RELIGION: The value of family

We recognized and wished all of the mothers in attendance a Happy Mother's Day Sunday as we gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers of healing were requested for several as Doug Cory greeted the congregation. The adult Sunday school lesson was a study of John 19:17-30. It is a reminder that Jesus provided for our redemption through His death on the cross. "Jesus's death was a part of God's redemptive plan. Believers are to follow Jesus's example of showing compassion to family." Terry Lett taught the children's Sunday school class.

Rick Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. Karen Gardner shared special praise music with Susan Cory at the piano and led the congregational hymns.

Brother Roger Gill brought us God's message in his sermon "The Importance of Today's Holiday." Scripture reading was from Ephesians 5:25-31. He began by saying, "We can't read a Bible in school, but we can in prison. We can't raise our children like we used to because that world doesn't exist anymore. We need to promote the value of family and the importance of a father and a mother for a relationship for a family balance. On this Mothers's Day we are reminded that mothers add a special amount of happiness to our hearts."

As Brother Roger read verse 31, he asked, "What is marriage? Genesis 2:24 tells us that marriage is between one man and one woman. Marriage spiritually is between Christ and His church. We are the bride in that marriage. Jesus didn't have to die for us. If the church means that much to Christ, it should mean that much to us and we should defend the body of Christ since we are parts of one body." I Corinthians 12:12 which says "For as the body is one and has many members, but all the members of that one body, being many, are one body, so also is Christ." BrotherRoger talked about the comparison between marriage and dating. "Dating is a trial period. There is no commitment. It's just like some people date the church and make no commitment. Marriage is a life-long commitment. It is not a trial. It is a sacrifice not a convenience vow. Is God in your relationship? Do you have a fully devoted relationship with Christ? Church attendance is still less than it was before COVID. There are all kinds of excuses. Do you just attend a service or actually enter into worship? Pray people will come and worship. Anything else is just entertainment."

Brother Roger reminded us that the church is the bride of Christ. "We are to have an unconditional love for our spouse, family and church--the body of Christ. During a wedding, the groom is focused on the bride just like we should be focused on Christ. We should walk that aisle into eternal fellowship. Christ is waiting on us. The more like Christ you become, the more you love the things Christ loves. Christ's love is unequaled. There is no partiality. Everyone is important in the eyes of God regardless of circumstances. The 'socially elite' are no better than anyone else. God looks at the heart, not how you dress."

Brother Roger reminded us that the church is the unified body of Christ. "Jesus walked a radius of 100 miles. Now he walks globally. God is always with us and we can take Him anywhere. The same Holy Spirit that raised Jesus Christ from the dead gives us newness of life. We are alive by His power. Jesus didn't bring us religion or rules. He is the Son of the living God." He referred to Ephesians 4:4-6 which says, "There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called in one hope of your calling; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all."

In closing, Brother Roger told us that "In the body of Christ we have a shared identity. The wages of sin are death. You don't want to be separated from God. There is a gift of life through Jesus Christ. Wherever you've been and whatever you've done, Jesus loves you and wants to be your Lord and Savior if you will commit to Him and ask for forgiveness of sin. Christians need to trust and grow in the word of God and let it give you faith."

Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

