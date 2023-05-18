MCHS student coffee shop raises $12,000 this year

ANDERSON -- Mustang Express, McDonald County High School's student led in-school coffee shop, raised $12,000 this year, nearly doubling profits from years prior.

Mustang Express, a shop overseen by MCHS business teacher Kristy Gilgen, opened nine years ago, with the shop evolving and changing student hands over time. For the 2022-2023 school year, $12,000 was raised and split evenly between Madi Parker and Emily McCool, seniors who ran the shop for the year.

Gilgen said the shop offers selected students a hands-on learning experience while offering goods to MCHS students and staff.

"You have a hands-on learning opportunity, like a lab," Gilgen said. "But it's even more than a lab, because in most labs, the teachers are standing there, and I am not standing there. They have to make their decisions themselves, quickly, without me making them for them," Gilgen said, noting the students sell coffee and other goods from the shop in the morning and during lunch.

Gilgen said students are responsible for deciding what they want to sell in the shop, creating recipes, and keeping track of inventory amongst other responsibilities.

"The students come up with their own recipes and they come up with the products that they're going to sell," Gilgen said. "They are given the breakdown of the price for every item that they sell, and at the beginning of the year they talk about what we need to do for markup, but they are involved every step of the way. They take care of inventory and deposits too."

Gilgen said each year, she selects seniors to run the coffee shop, often looking for potential shop employees amongst freshman and sophomores in preparation for their senior year.

"We start looking at them when they're freshmen and sophomores," Gilgen said. "You have students that have notable skills early on. We try to find those that have good business sense."

For the upcoming school year, Gilgen has chosen incoming seniors Kelsie Lilly and Sam Brewer to run Mustang Express.

Lilly said she has had interest in working at Mustang Express since she was a sophomore. Lilly said after Gilgen approached her with the opportunity, she took it immediately, noting she's looking forward to being more involved in MCHS and making memories her senior year.

"I think I'll make many memories," Lilly said. "I like being a part of the school and I feel like this is a way to connect more with my classmates and the school."

Lilly said the class counts as two elective credits, noting she and Brewer will sell coffee and other goods in the morning and during lunch. Lilly said she will have to be at the school daily at 7:30 a.m. to open the shop for the day.

Lilly said some changes she and Brewer plan to implement at Mustang Express next year include selling bagels and cream cheese as well as altering the coffee menu, allowing for some different coffees to be sold.

Lilly said the coffee shop is a way for students to bond more with one another as well as offering a pick-me-up for the day.

"I know the shop gets people out of grumpy moods when they get here," Lilly said, chuckling. "I also feel like it adds close bonds that I don't think I'd have without it."

Next year, Lilly and Brewer will split the profits made at the shop down the middle in the form of scholarships.

Gilgen said the experience offers students a "snippet of life" at the end of the day.

"It is a little snippet of what they're going to face when they get out of school," Gilgen said.

"And it gives them the opportunity to make mistakes and learn from them when they're still in a learning environment," Gilgen said, smiling.