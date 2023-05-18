MCHS girls get win in shootout

McDonald County's girls soccer team got the taste of victory in its last game of the regular season.

After a scoreless regulation, the Lady Mustangs outshot Aurora 4-2 in penalty kicks to earn their first win of the year on Wednesday, May 10.

The Lady Mustangs controlled most of the game and had plenty of shots, according to coach Nathan Haikey, but they were unable to get one past Aurora's goalkeeper, and the game ended 0-0 after regulation.

McDonald County started the PK shootout and alternated shots with Aurora.

McDonald County made four of its five kicks from the spot, with Lady Mustangs Anna Clarkson, Helen Martinez, Mayson Ardemagni and Mireya Sebastian all successful on their tries.

Aurora (4-19), meanwhile, made its first and third tries, missed its second, and MCHS goalkeeper Yarecci Quintero saved the fourth try.

The Lady Mustangs then traveled to top seed Glendale (19-3) for the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 Tournament on Monday, May 15.

Glendale won the match 12-0 to end McDonald County's season at 1-18 overall.

Five of McDonald County's losses were by one-goal margins and another was by two goals.

"After last season's five wins our expectation and goal for this season was to improve on that number," Haikey said. "Unfortunately we were unable to do so. With that said there was still a lot of positives to take away from the season. As a team, they really improved technically. The team has made great strides the past three years, but they also know that this season was not up to level that they have set for themselves."

Clarkson led the Lady Mustangs with five goals and is the program's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals. Ardemagni had three goals, while Eh Hser Moo had one goal.

Haikey also complemented the play of senior captain Martinez, who will play at Crowder College.

"We (coaches) really challenged senior captain Helen Martinez to change her game and become more of a creator and distributor of the ball," Haikey said. "By the end of the season, Martinez was playing her best soccer. We are excited to see her play in the fall at Crowder College."