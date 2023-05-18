McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 7

Tonya Renee Dickson, 44, Miami, OK, domestic assault – third degree, endangering the welfare of a child – first degree – two or more/pattern of activity – no sexual conduct, resisting/interfering with arrest for felony

Nathan Kyle Hipps, 32, Bentonville, AR, trespassing – first degree

Stefanie Cheyenne Linderman, 20, Pineville, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license – first offense

Kaylee Jo Pankau, 29, Pineville, violation of child protection order – first offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, possession of drug paraphernalia

Brian William Stone, 46, Anderson, assault – third degree

Daniel Alonso Thompson, 21, Carthage, domestic assault – second degree

May 9

Thomas James Cook, 27, Anderson, defective equipment, peace disturbance – excessive noise

Christina Rosemarie Lopez, 40, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended - first offense

May 10

Joshua Casswell McIntier, 34, Pineville, parole violation (for law enforcement purposes only), domestic assault – second degree

Alyssa Renee McKee, 39, Anderson, stealing

May 11

Jeremy Lee Bacon, 39, Anderson, probation violation

Kristi Maree Hartkopf, 38, Rogers, stealing

Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 33, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, gave false information to officer

Amanda Michelle Mefford, 32, Rogers, AR, operated motor vehicle without obtaining new drivers license after being revoked/suspended, driving while intoxicated

May 12

R-Jay Begner Alfons, 25, Sioux City, SD, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)

William Dulaban, 63, Deepwater, unlawful use of weapon – subsection 4 – exhibiting

Ariel Jordain Purkapile, 19, Rogers, AR, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)

Janet Elizabeth Rainwater, 28, Anderson, no charges listed

May 13

Daniel Joseph Allen, 39, Stella, domestic assault – third degree, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, defective equipment, miscellaneous peace disturbance

Joshua James Simon, 33, Southwest City, domestic assault – second degree