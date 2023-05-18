McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 7
Tonya Renee Dickson, 44, Miami, OK, domestic assault – third degree, endangering the welfare of a child – first degree – two or more/pattern of activity – no sexual conduct, resisting/interfering with arrest for felony
Nathan Kyle Hipps, 32, Bentonville, AR, trespassing – first degree
Stefanie Cheyenne Linderman, 20, Pineville, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license – first offense
Kaylee Jo Pankau, 29, Pineville, violation of child protection order – first offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, possession of drug paraphernalia
Brian William Stone, 46, Anderson, assault – third degree
Daniel Alonso Thompson, 21, Carthage, domestic assault – second degree
May 9
Thomas James Cook, 27, Anderson, defective equipment, peace disturbance – excessive noise
Christina Rosemarie Lopez, 40, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended - first offense
May 10
Joshua Casswell McIntier, 34, Pineville, parole violation (for law enforcement purposes only), domestic assault – second degree
Alyssa Renee McKee, 39, Anderson, stealing
May 11
Jeremy Lee Bacon, 39, Anderson, probation violation
Kristi Maree Hartkopf, 38, Rogers, stealing
Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 33, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, gave false information to officer
Amanda Michelle Mefford, 32, Rogers, AR, operated motor vehicle without obtaining new drivers license after being revoked/suspended, driving while intoxicated
May 12
R-Jay Begner Alfons, 25, Sioux City, SD, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)
William Dulaban, 63, Deepwater, unlawful use of weapon – subsection 4 – exhibiting
Ariel Jordain Purkapile, 19, Rogers, AR, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)
Janet Elizabeth Rainwater, 28, Anderson, no charges listed
May 13
Daniel Joseph Allen, 39, Stella, domestic assault – third degree, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, defective equipment, miscellaneous peace disturbance
Joshua James Simon, 33, Southwest City, domestic assault – second degree