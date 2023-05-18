Forum on biosolids set May 19

An informational forum on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 503 Rule on biosolids will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the Ray Gene Carter building at the Newton County Fairgrounds.

Guest speaker will be Paula Yockel, founder of Mission 503. The forum is co-hosted by the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen's Association and the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council. For more information on Mission 503, go to mission503.org.

The Newton County Fairgrounds are located at 700 Field Avenue, Neosho.

For more information, contact Ronnie Rogers at 417-592-0901.