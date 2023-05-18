Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Dale C. Chester v. Nelson L. Chester.

Sahra M. Abdi v. Abdurahman B. Ali.

State of Missouri:

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC. v. Fahad A. Khafaji. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments v. Eva L. Hawley. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments v. Jessica L. Varney. Unlawful detainer.

Cecil J. Fisher v. Christopher Sarver. Unlawful detainer.

Elite Carpet Care & Restoration, v. William Brower. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Joshua P. Delmarco.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Nicholas Granozio. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Tony A. Bova. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Michael R. Hamilton. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Joysner Dadius. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Scott A. Stoufer. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Dennis J. Vance.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Waylon Rolls. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Jordan Grover. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Debra Meredith. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Brandi Hixon. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Brandon Francisco. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Jessica Houser. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Sean W. McGlothlin. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Alice Alexander. Breach of contract.

NCB Management Services, Inc. v. Ginger Lyster. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC. v. J. Laffiteau. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri LLC. v. Lisa Liggons. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Discover Bank v. Heather N. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Marcio M. Laffiteau. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC. v. Kimberly A. Mullin. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Anil K. Pentyala. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alperto Tores. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ersila R. Augustin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Carl Landon. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

John Moore. Driver failed to secure child under eight years old in child restraint or booster seat.

Kevin S. McAdams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Hallie Hoffman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Danny R. Miller. Failing to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Crystal Lynn Thurman. Failing to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Kayla N. Dunlop. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kaylee A. Vorisek. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rosalley McClain. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Anthony K. Ehmes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alperto Tores. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Monce N. Jasso. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lynnsay R.M. Ray. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Anthony E. Sedillos. Operating motor vehicle window/vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Carl Landon. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Daniel Joseph Allen. Domestic assault.

Joe Henson. Assault.

Danny R. Miller. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Thomas G. Johnston III. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Dakota Z. Lewis. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Grady M. Franklin. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Hallie Hoffman. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Chassity McNelly. Stealing.

Richard Norris. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Fred L. Pickett Jr. DWI - alcohol.

Ricky Lynn Williams Jr. DWI - alcohol.

Crystal Lynn Thurman. DWI - alcohol.

Brian Michael Roullard. DWI - alcohol.

Taiosiky Masauo. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Nathaniel Lynn Smith. DWI - alcohol.

Felonies:

Jim Woodward McKelvey Jr. Failed to register as a sex offender.

Brian W. Stone. Domestic assault.

Mario M. Quintero. Unlawful use of weapon.

Bobby Mack Gutherless. DWI - alcohol - persistent.

Joshua Casswell McIntier. Domestic assault.

Colton Keith. Possession of controlled substance.

Mercedees D. Laughard. Assault.

Joshua J. Simon. Domestic assault.

Larry G. Warren. Domestic assault.

Heather D. Walker. Passing a bad check.

Savannah L. Jacobs. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription.

Terra F. Smith. Counterfeiting.

Justin Lee Mulkey. Tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

Steven V. Thomas. Possession of controlled substance.

Alexandria Ruth Peck. Possession of controlled substance.

Larry G. Warren. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correct center except with prescription.

Terra F. Smith. Stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Richard Gonce. Operated vehicle on highway without valid license - third and subsequent offense.

Tonya Renee Dickson. Domestic assault.

Daniel Thompson. Domestic assault.

Steven V. Thomas. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Alexandria Ruth Peck. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Joe Henson. Domestic Assault.

Laci Daniels. DWI - alcohol.

Taryn S. Ruffa. Failed to drive on the right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.