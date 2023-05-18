Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, May 19, a new band Red Dirt Duo is playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

Butler Creek Cemetery meeting

The annual meeting of the Butler Creek Cemetery Association will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Butler Creek Church. The meeting will feature the annual report and election of officers.

Old Timers Parade Southwest City

The Old Timers Parade will be held Saturday, June 3 and will begin at 12:30 p.m. The "Old Timer" parade marshals this year are Rick and Donna Blake. For additional information or to sign up for the parade, contact Misty Reece at 417-669-4939 or 417-762-3497.

Noel All School Reunion

The Noel All School Reunion will be Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Noel School. Donuts and finger foods will be served, as well as coffee and water, throughout the day. Please pass this information on to family and friends. The reunion is for anyone that ever attended the Noel School. For more information, contact Donna (Goss) Carter at 918-791-4299 or Jody (Van Houten) Lester at 417-389-6273.

McDonald County Senior Center

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Bingo is held Tuesday and Thursday each week at 10 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.