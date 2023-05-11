SWC council hears of city park dam repair

SOUTHWEST -- On Tuesday, May 9, Mayor David Blake informed members of the city council of the recent completion of the dam at the city park lake. They also passed an ordinance to increase the wages for the aldermen and mayor.

Present at this meeting were Blake, Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Police Chief Bud Gow, Fire Chief Shane Clark, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

The mayor was happy to announce the city park dam has been restored, and all the board members were ecstatic to hear that the wildlife and lake are returning to normal once again.

"I guess everybody has noticed the terrain and the lake is filled with water and ready for fish," Blake said.

Residents can be seen jumping and swimming in the lake to take advantage of the warm weather. Blake thanked Charlie Miller, an instrumental part of the project, and the men who assisted him in completing this project.

The total cost to fix the dam, including labor, was $8,110. The city also approved adding fish to the lake.

Blake said that, for the past 10 years, he has added carp to the lake, and for the past two years, it has cost him $150 per year. The city plans to add 15 carp to the lake. The amount is not to exceed $200.

The city passed ordinance No. 665, which increases the wages for the alderman and mayor of the city. According to the ordinance, the new wage for the mayor is $165 per meeting. For the mayor pro-tem, it is $120 per meeting, and for the alderman, it is $100 per meeting.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that his department wrote 28 citations. Two for failing to stop, one for expired plate, one for failing to stay on pavement, four for insurance, two for failing to drive down a single lane, one for failing to register vehicle, three for no valid driver's license, two for equipment violations, three for driving while suspended, five for speeding, and one for failing to dim lights, two from expired plates, and one for a miscellaneous ordinance violation.

The department also made two arrests and wrote 23 warnings.

The city approved the payment of bills in the amount of $25,956.98.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Now that the dam is repaired, the city plans to add fish to the lake.

