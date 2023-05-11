Signing Day celebration showcases students enlisting in military

ANDERSON -- At the "signing day" celebration, several students have committed to serving in the military after graduation. These six McDonald County High School students have enlisted in various branches of the U.S. military, which include the Army National Guard, United States Air Force, and United States Marine Corps. On Wednesday, May 3, the high school gymnasium was filled with their peers as they witnessed them embark on this new chapter in their lives.

The signing day ceremony showcases these McDonald County students' talents, commitment, and characters. Their recruiters and instructors are no doubt proud of their achievements.

Tim Gibson retired from the Oklahoma National Guard. He is one of the ROTC program instructors and is a lieutenant colonel. When asked, "How does it make you feel to see your students take the initiative to join these branches of the military?" he responded, "Almost like a parent. These kids are just like my kids. It makes me feel proud."

Kerry Gibson, John Alejo, and Canaan Moore are enlisting in the Missouri Army National Guard. According to the National Guard website, the Guard "responds to domestic emergencies, overseas combat missions, counter-drug efforts, reconstruction missions, and more."

Cayde Jones and Brice Lucas are enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. They'll attend 13 weeks of boot camp and then go on to combat training. Lucas plans to be a combat engineer, while Jones plans to specialize in artillery.

Mya Burton is enlisting in the United States Air Force and has been selected as an Operation Management apprentice. Christian Eads is Burton's recruiter and a technical sergeant for the Air Force. He said, "I can't thank her enough for that commitment. She's gonna be great." Burton will be going to San Antonio, Texas, for basic training, and she's excited "about the new adventure" and the opportunity to travel.

"These guys are from less than 1 percent of this nation," said Eric Corcoran, one of the instructors for the ROCT program. "I have grown to know every one of you. Every young man and woman up here in front of us is joining the services today. And I'm proud of each and every one of you!"

Staff Report/McDonald County Press Technical sergeant Christian Eads (left) presents Tim Gibson with a certificate of appreciation. Gibson is retired from the Oklahoma National Guard and holds the rank of lieutenant colonel. He is one of the ROTC program instructors.



Staff Report/McDonald County Press Pictured (left to right) are Cayde Jones, Sgt. Porter and Brice Lucs. After 13 weeks of boot camp, Jones will enter artillery training, while Lucas will be a combat engineer.

