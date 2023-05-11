School honors senior athletes at Signing Day celebration

ANDERSON -- It was a special day for six McDonald County High School athletes as they showcased their accomplishments at the school's "Signing Day" celebration.

On Wednesday, May 3, students filled the school's gymnasium to witness their six classmates take the next steps to achieve their dreams. Bo Berge, the athletic director, announced their accomplishments and future prospects. He also spoke about each athlete's unique gifts and contributions to the school.

Helen Martinez will be attending Crowder College to play soccer.

Berge says she's an outstanding citizen and a "great representation" of the county. She exerted herself by showing up to practice every day. She has a "love of the game and it shows every time she's out there playing on the field. She's the captain of our team and just a really good leader. Crowder's getting a good one."

After being a member of the dance team for three years, Kaylee Banta is an "All American" and MDTA (Missouri Dance Team Association) academic "All-State" dancer.

Banta will be attending Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas, after graduation. There, she'll be continuing to pursue her dance career. She says she chose O.U. because of its small-town feel and "it feels like home." Her accomplishments with FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society have compelled her to thank God, her parents, her coach, and her teammates because they have helped her get to where she is.

"She's just a really good kid and has a love for dance," said Berge. "She has been a valuable member of our POM program for the last four years. And I know she'll do really good things at Ottawa. They're getting a good human being."

Weston Gordan has played baseball for 12 years and will attend Arkansas State University Three Rivers College in Malvern, Ark.

He chose Three Rivers College because of its small-town feel, and the coach made him feel at home. He is a second-team "All-Conference" selection and was involved in the football and basketball program, the National Honor Society, FFA, and Rho Kappa. He wanted to thank his parents for going to all his games over the years and his coaches for always pushing him to be better.

"I had the privilege to actually coach him," said Berge. "He's a guy that got to where he is now because of hard work and the way he showed up to practice every day and how he took care of business ... I couldn't be more proud of him."

Angel Mendoza is signing to play football at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.

He is an "All-Conference" selection and an O'Brien Award winner. Mendoza is an academic letter winner, a member of the Gold Card program, a member of the track and field team and Power team.

He wanted to thank his family for always being there for him and his coaches for always pushing him to be better.

Ivan Serna has played football for six years and also signed with Knox College in Galesburg, Ill. He is the recipient of the Seal of Biliteracy award and is involved in the track and field program and the Spanish National Honor Society.

He wants to thank God and his family for always being there for him and supporting him in any way possible. He also wanted to thank all of his coaches for helping him do his best on and off the field.

When referring to Mendoza and Serna, Berge says, "They've been staples on our offensive and defensive lines for football for the last four years, and they have led our program with integrity."

He also adds: "There are no two better guys to look up to for our young guys than those two." And is happy to see their hard work pay off. Hunter Leach has been a five-year member of the cross-country team and a six-year member of the track team.

He'll be attending Columbia College in Columbia.

His awards include 2020 "All-District" selection, 2021 "All-Conference" honorable mention selection, 2022 "All-Conference" second team and MVP runner through the 2021-22 season. He is also an academic "All-State" and 2020 "All-Regions" selection.

He chose Columbia College because it has a "great cross-country and track program." He wanted to thank all his coaches and family for helping him to "get to this point."

"He's a kid that just worked hard for four years," said Berge. "He didn't start out as the fastest kid. He just worked hard every single year and tried to beat his times. And look where he is now; he's getting a chance to compete at the next level."

No doubt, like Berge and MCHS, McDonald County is proud of its athletes and has faith they will succeed as they pursue their dreams.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Helen Martinez stands between her family members. She will be attending Crowder College to play soccer. Bo Berge, the athletic director, has commented that she is "a really good leader" and that Crowder College is "getting a good one."



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Hunter Leach will attend Columbia College in Columbia, Mo. He has won various awards, including 2022 MCHS Cross County Boys MVP, 2021 MCHS Boys Track "Runner of the Year," and 2021 MCHS Cross County MVP. Bo Berge, the athletic director, commented that he didnt start out as the fastest runner, but his hard work has taken him to the "next level."



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Weston Gordan sits with his family as the crowd applauds his achievements. He will attend Arkansas State University Three Rivers College in Malvern, Ark. Athletic director Bo Berge said he has coached Gordan and "couldnt be more proud of him."

