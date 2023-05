Pets help mental well-being, too

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025, is sharing some of the many mental health benefits of adopting or fostering a dog or cat.

Dogs and Cats Aren't Only Cute ... They Help Our Moods: Pet parents already know their furry companions can make them happier. Studies show that eye contact with your dog can release oxytocin (the love hormone) and dopamine (a neurotransmitter), which have been proven to treat anxiety and depression.

Pets Give You a Routine ... And Make You Stick to It! Having a pet means having a set schedule every day. Routines can help people experiencing anxiety and depression because they provide a sense of stability.

Pets Help People Feel Self-Worth: Taking care of a dog or cat is a lot of responsibility -- especially in the beginning -- but it also has proven benefits to your own mental health. It can boost feelings of self-confidence and self-worth, which can ease symptoms.

Calming Cats and Dogs: Petting a dog or cat is a quick way to destress. Being around pets can lower cortisol, which can help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

Now is a great time to welcome a pet into your home. Across the country, shelters struggle with higher intakes, while adoptions and fosters are not keeping pace. This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters, causing increased strain on shelter staff and the current shelter crisis. With most U.S. shelters at or over capacity, pets are more at risk of being killed due to lack of space.

"Now is the perfect time to choose the adoption option," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "During mental health awareness month, I implore people to get out and help save lives. The plethora of benefits pets provide us within their all-too-short lives can really have a positive impact on our well-being."

To learn more about pet adoption and fostering, visit bestfriends.org. Best Friends Animal Society is located at 1312 Melissa Drive in Bentonville.