NHS students host color run for college advisor’s daughter

ANDERSON -- "Nora's Run" is an event at MCHS that came to fruition for the first time last year, with this year marking its second annual occurrence. The event this year was held on April 22 at White Rock Elementary School. The event's purpose was to raise funds to support Joseph Beachner's daughter, Nora Beachner.

Ken Schutten, MCHS communications director, said Nora was born with a rare tumor.

"Nora Beachner is the five-year-old daughter of school counselor Joseph Beachner. Nora was born with a rare tumor which causes a disease that causes her to grow too fast. She has to have regular testing and medications to keep her body regulated," Schutten said, adding the run helps the Beachers pay part of Nora's medical expenses.

At last year's run, MCHS NHS raised almost $1,600, and this year they raised $1,200.

"It was awesome," Beachner said with a smile. "It was a little bit chilly on Saturday, but it was a great day; we had sunshine, and it was fun. It's called a 'fun run' or 'color run.' They threw colored powder on you as you ran around a mile-long course."

There were around 50 individuals at this event, supporting the run, buying T-shirts, and donating money. National Honor Society students held a very important role in planning and managing this event.

Allison Wylly, a social studies teacher and a staff sponsor of NHS, oversaw her students and helped support their plans for Nora's Run. Yarecci Quintero, Valery Flores, Isabel Monslavo, Gisel Aragon, Ashley Torres, and Hayden Lett are the six students who helped coordinate the event.

"Every student in the National Honor Society has to do a service project," Wylly said. "And that can be a group project they can do with friends. This year our girls that did it and kind of took the reins for it planned everything. It taught them a lot of organizational, leadership skills, how to plan an event, how to execute it, and how to make sure registrations were paid. So that helped them with their leadership."

Yarreci Quintero, a junior at MCHS, had a big role in coordinating this year's event. In Quintero's first year at the high school, she had Beachner as her math teacher.

"He brought it to NHS' attention that his daughter had an illness that the Children's Miracle Network had helped him with," Quintero said. "He said he would like to donate to the Children's Miracle Network and asked if we took part in that."

In Quintero's first year taking part in the run, she threw colored powder on the runners. As the runners ran by, the powder flew through the air, creating clouds of vibrant color.

"This year, I was fully in charge along with one of my other friends who is also in NHS," Quintero said. "It was kind of difficult because people who were new to the NHS, our friends and companions, decided that they didn't want to do it anymore, so we had people dropping out at the last minute."

Quintero explained it was difficult planning such a big popular event with so few people.

"It's really hard to organize when you don't have as much help," Quintero said. "But we got together, made posters, and advertised. A lot of the stuff was already made, like the registration forms. We had to put flyers up and renew the dates and, basically, all we had left to do was conduct the run."

Nora's Run is an impactful event for the Beachner family, the community, and National Honor Society students.