Mustangs are conference champs

ANDERSON -- Heads-up base running by Jack Parnell gave the McDonald County Mustangs a 1-0 walkoff victory over Logan-Rogersville and the Big 8 West championship Tuesday night at Mustang Field

"This was an outstanding team win," said first-year head baseball coach and longtime assistant Heath Alumbaugh.

It was the second Big 8 Overall Championship in a row for the Mustangs, who have now won three consecutive Big 8 West titles.

This one wouldn't come without a little last-at-bat magic, though, and success for the home team thanks to the gritty running of senior Jack Parnell.

With Parnell on second and Hayden Lett on first, Destyn Dowd hit a ground ball on the infield, beating out the throw at first. Parnell, who was running on the play, never stopped as he was waived around third by Alumbaugh.

"Jack never slowed down," Alumbaugh said. "He rounded third and beat the throw home by two steps. That's all heart and desire. That's how our kids played tonight."

Alumbaugh commended Weston Gordon for his work on the mound. The senior hurler threw seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Alumbaugh also lauded third baseman Fischer Sanny's "four outstanding plays" and defense and another by Cross Dowd at shortstop.

"Great pitching and great defense will always give you a chance," Alumbaugh said.

The Mustangs, who left seven runners on base to Logan-Rogersville's three, were also limited to three hits in the game. Besides Destyn Dowd's infield hit, Isaac Behm and Parnell managed hits against the two Logan-Rogersville pitchers used in the game.

"I can't say enough about our kids' effort," said Alumbaugh. "Logan-Rogersville is an outstanding team, but so is ours. Our kids kept all the emotion down throughout the entire game until the end when it all spilled out."

McDonald County 4,

Mount Vernon 1

MOUNT VERNON -- Cross Dowd struck out 12 and scattered four hits over seven innings in leading the McDonald County Mustangs to a 4-1 victory over Mount Vernon on Friday, May 5.

After the visiting Mustangs scored a run in the top of the first inning, the score didn't change until the top of the sixth, when the Mustangs broke through for three more runs and a 4-0 lead.

Mount Vernon's lone run came in the bottom of the seventh.

Dowd walked one while giving up the lone earned run.

Destyn Dowd led the Mustangs at the plate with two hits -- both singles -- while teammates Isaac Behm and Fischer Sanny contributed a home run and double, respectively.

Up next

The Mustangs were to play at Aurora on Wednesday (results were not available at press time) while hosting Republic this afternoon. McDonald County will play in the Class 5 District 7 Tournament at Warrensburg beginning Tuesday, May 16.