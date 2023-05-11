Manage Subscription
Mustang golfers end season

by Bennett Horne | Today at 4:00 a.m.

MARSHFIELD -- The McDonald County boys' golf season came to an end at the Class 4 District 3 Golf Tournament held Thursday, May 4, at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield.

McDonald County senior Jordan Saylor led the Mustangs with a low score of 105. Freshman Kole Lewis carded a 109, and junior Huston Porter a 117.

"I thought our kids played some of their best golf at the end of the year," said McDonald County golf coach Kellen Hoover. "Our scores improved as the season went on, but you could also just see when watching a round that they really worked to become more consistent with their game. I really liked how this year's team worked hard to improve and was willing to put the time into the 'boring' work around the green instead of just getting the driver out on the range, and I think you could see that in our ball striking and short game the last couple weeks of the season."

Golfers had to shoot a 77 or better to advance to the state tournament.

