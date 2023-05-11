Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Missouri State Capitol visit

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Anderson eighth graders recently visited the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City and had the opportunity to meet with State Representative Dirk Deaton.

Anderson eighth graders recently visited the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City and had the opportunity to meet with State Representative Dirk Deaton.

Print Headline: Missouri State Capitol visit

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Obituaries May 10 2023
by Bradly Gill
300-ton furnace awaits careful journey to Gum Springs
by Daniel McFadin
Arkansas gas prices fall seven cents
OPED answers budget questions at community event
by Patric Flannigan
City Council to meet tonight
by Bradly Gill
ADVERTISEMENT