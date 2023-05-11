Manage Subscription
MCHS track teams head to district meet

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The McDonald County track and field teams will head to Hollister on Saturday for the Class 4 District 6 track meet held at Hollister High School.

The meet will begin with field events at 8:30 a.m.

Participating teams in the meet are McDonald County, host Hollister, Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Monett, Reeds Spring, and Webb City.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the Class 4 Sectional 3 Meet on May 20 in West Plains.

The Class 4 state track meet is May 26-27.

