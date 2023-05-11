MCHS senior art students showcase their work





ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School senior art students showcased their work for family, friends, and peers on May 4 in MCHS' Performing Arts Center. Seniors used the exhibit as a time to reflect upon their work and experience in the program.

Ialani Yang, a senior, has taken art or art appreciation classes for four years. Yang had 20 pieces in the senior art exhibit. Yang said one of her favorite parts about the art program at MCHS is learning to be creative with assignments.

"My favorite part of being in the art program would have to be finding ways to be creative with assignments," Yang said. "We don't really get the freedom to create what we want whenever, so I liked to think of ways to create something unique while still following the criteria of the assignment."

Yang said one of her most impactful pieces was the final piece she created this year, which depicted an angel by a pond.

"My last piece that I made this year is by far my favorite piece," Yang said. "It is a painting of a little angel by a pond. To me, this piece sums up my high school career. There are many parts in this painting that have symbolic meaning. It all surrounds past projects or even an experience I went through."

Yang said the exhibit was a time to see other artists' works and get feedback from friends, family, and the community.

"I wanted to see how people in the community would view the exhibits," Yang said. "Of course, it's good to go and support the artists, but hearing feedback on art is a really cool experience. It's rewarding to share your art with others. Seeing other artists' displays was truly amazing as well. I liked seeing how unique each artist's pieces were. The senior exhibit made me feel proud; I felt like I accomplished something great."

Anna Price, a senior, has been a part of the art program for four years. Price had 18 pieces on display at the senior art exhibit. Price's favorite piece of hers at the exhibit was an acrylic painting.

"My favorite piece was my small blue and black acrylic representative painting depicting two men having a conversation on a balcony," Price said.

Price said the art program had helped her with self-expression and believes more students should take advantage of the program.

"Art has shown me how to be patient and dedicated, but most importantly, how to express my true self," Price said. "I believe more students should involve themselves with the art program. Learning how to create something and turn your ideas into tangible things teaches a lot of fantastic lessons that can be used to navigate the stressors of high school. On top of this, the art program is filled with amazing and talented people that are sure to have a positive influence on anyone."

Price said the exhibit allows art students to take pride in their talent and share their works with the community.

"The exhibition helps bring confidence, pride, and experience to the artists at our school," Price said. "Seeing your work shown in a formal setting is extremely fulfilling. In viewing, communities are able to get a peek into the minds of the students at my school and better connect with us."

Payton Nalley, a senior, has been a part of MCHS' art program for three years. Nalley had 17 pieces on display at the senior art exhibit.

Nalley said he doesn't know what piece he'd name as his favorite, noting art is an integral part of his everyday life.

"My art has always been impactful on my life, and I don't know if I can say which one is most impactful," Nalley said. "I had a sketchbook that we made by hand, and I carried it around every day and put a lot of effort into it, but I also did one of my first self-portraits that I'm happy with and shows more of how I feel and not just how I look."

Nalley said the exhibit put into perspective the art he's done throughout his high school career, allowing a time of reflection on his works.

"This exhibit helped me realize the work I've done over the years," Nalley said. "It helped me realize that I should be proud of myself and all I did. I was brought to tears when I realized it was my last exhibit of high school and maybe school in general. It was a surreal experience for me."

Nalley said he'd encourage more students to take advantage of the art program, noting the benefit of having art as a creative and emotional outlet.

"Art provided me a time to get away and be happy," Nalley said. "In a stressful world, being able to stop and just pour yourself into art is something amazing."



