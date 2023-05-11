MCHS girls soccer falls to Logan-Rogersville, Pittsburg

The McDonald County girls' soccer team dropped a 9-1 decision at Logan-Rogersville on Thursday, May 4.

The Lady Mustangs' lone goal came from Eh Hser Moo on a corner kick from Anna Clarkson.

McDonald County then traveled to Pittsburg, Kan., on Tuesday, May 9, where the Lady Mustangs dropped a 7-0 loss.

The loss dropped McDonald County to 0-17 on the season.

McDonald County was scheduled to play its final Big 8 Conference match of the season on Wednesday night at home against Aurora. Results were not available at press time.

The Lady Mustangs will head to Glendale on Monday for the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 girls' soccer tournament. McDonald County is the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 seed Glendale at noon Monday in the opening round.

The winner will advance to the semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, against Monday's opening round game winner between No. 4 Willard and No. 5 Parkview.

The championship will be played at 6 p.m. May 19.