McDonald County Press obituaries for May 11, 2023

Ruth Juanita Briggs

June 29, 1921

May 8, 2023

Ruth Juanita Briggs, 101, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, May 8, 2023, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

She was born to Claude H. and Elsie Zeona (Harmon) Perry in Noel on June 29, 1921. She married Paul C. Briggs on Oct. 20, 1941, in Carl Junction, Mo. She attended the Mill Creek Baptist Church in Noel and played the piano. They owned and operated C&B Market in Noel in the 1950s, later a motel in Cassville, and a grocery store in Seligman, Mo. She knitted and crocheted numerous afghans and sweaters. She and Paul enjoyed taking several generations of kids on tours of Roaring River State Park, and she enjoyed gardening and crafts. She lived most of her life in Seligman with Paul.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Briggs (2001); her parents, Claude and Elsie Perry; infant children, Frances Sue, Steve Paul Briggs; her siblings, Daisy B. (Perry) Manning, Kenneth H. Perry, Ted Perry, Mertie Harmon.

She is survived by her sister, Tess Ann Sugarman, of Elk City, Okla.; and one sister-in-law, Ernie Perry of Williamsburg, Va.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Noel Cemetery in Noel, Mo., with Pastor John Edwards officiating.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Sandi Jean Brooner

Oct. 28, 1956

May 1, 2023

Sandi Jean Brooner, 66, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, May 1, 2023, at McDonald County Living Center, after months of failing health.

She was born Oct. 28, 1956, in Kansas City, Mo., to Paul and Doris (Divine) Killion. She was raised and attended school in Kansas City. She moved to Noel in 1985, where she worked for nearly 30 years in human resources at Tyson Foods. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family and was a caregiver to her father for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Brooner (Nov. 5, 2016); and a sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Wayne Hoy.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott Powell of Noel, Chris Powell (Kim) of Moyock, N.C.; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 5, 2023, in the Noel Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Pastor Cecil Hall officiating. Burial followed at Butler Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo.