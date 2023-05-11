McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Apr. 23

Anthony K Ehmes, 27, Bentonville, Ark., operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, driving while intoxicated

Lester Allen Fuller Jr., 56, no address provided, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, peace disturbance -- excessive noise

John David Moore, 36, Goodman, fraudulently stop payment of an instrument

Roberto Edward Ramirez, 27, no address provided, probation/parole violation

Berlann Josephine Saldana, 21, no address provided, possession of conrolled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Harvey Solomon, 25, Goodman, failed to register vehicle

Apr. 24

Robert Allen Cummins Jr., 58, Purdy, property damage -- first degree

Dora Lynn Mendoza, 57, Noel, passing bad check

Gavin Luke Meredith, 40, Pineville, fugitive from out of state, tampering with motor vehicle -- first offense

Apr. 25

Michael Darren Colbert, no age provided, Springdale, Ark., driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Luke Vernon Hackett, 33, Washburn, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct

Patrick Steven Phillips, 55, Bentonville, Ark., property damage -- first degree, receiving stolen property

Apr. 26

James Raymond Sgrignoli, 39, no address provided, probation violation

Stephanie Lynn Willis, 47, Oronogo, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid (2)

Apr. 27

Selvin Villatoro De Leon, 36, Southwest City, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Taiosiky Danny Masauo, 42, Noel, speeding (51 mph and over)

David Scott Price, 47, Cairo, Ga., domestic assault -- second degree

Apr. 28

Brandon Lee Leonard, 40, Pineville, assault -- third degree -- special victim

Apr. 29

Roy Lee Hazelbaker JR, 27, Goodman, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense

Apr. 30

Carley Lynn Edwards, 28, Joplin, stealing -- value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense

Maximino Acosta Nunez, 61, Neosho, operated vehicle on highway without valid license -- third and subsequent offense

May 2

Brianna D Johnson, 28, Jay, Okla., stealing -- $750 or more, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

May 3

Daniel Alexander Craig, 41, Goodman, probation violation, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision

May 4

Perry Dale Abercrombie, 66, Anderson, passing bad check (5)

May 5

Alexandria Ruth Peck, 35, Noel, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender, stealing

Steven Victor Thomas, 42, Anderson, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender

Billimon Tibon, 40, Noel, fish without a permit, Missouri resident

May 6

Ricky Sean Gonce, 54, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended