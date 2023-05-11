McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Apr. 23
Anthony K Ehmes, 27, Bentonville, Ark., operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, driving while intoxicated
Lester Allen Fuller Jr., 56, no address provided, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, peace disturbance -- excessive noise
John David Moore, 36, Goodman, fraudulently stop payment of an instrument
Roberto Edward Ramirez, 27, no address provided, probation/parole violation
Berlann Josephine Saldana, 21, no address provided, possession of conrolled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Harvey Solomon, 25, Goodman, failed to register vehicle
Apr. 24
Robert Allen Cummins Jr., 58, Purdy, property damage -- first degree
Dora Lynn Mendoza, 57, Noel, passing bad check
Gavin Luke Meredith, 40, Pineville, fugitive from out of state, tampering with motor vehicle -- first offense
Apr. 25
Michael Darren Colbert, no age provided, Springdale, Ark., driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Luke Vernon Hackett, 33, Washburn, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct
Patrick Steven Phillips, 55, Bentonville, Ark., property damage -- first degree, receiving stolen property
Apr. 26
James Raymond Sgrignoli, 39, no address provided, probation violation
Stephanie Lynn Willis, 47, Oronogo, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid (2)
Apr. 27
Selvin Villatoro De Leon, 36, Southwest City, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license
Taiosiky Danny Masauo, 42, Noel, speeding (51 mph and over)
David Scott Price, 47, Cairo, Ga., domestic assault -- second degree
Apr. 28
Brandon Lee Leonard, 40, Pineville, assault -- third degree -- special victim
Apr. 29
Roy Lee Hazelbaker JR, 27, Goodman, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense
Apr. 30
Carley Lynn Edwards, 28, Joplin, stealing -- value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense
Maximino Acosta Nunez, 61, Neosho, operated vehicle on highway without valid license -- third and subsequent offense
May 2
Brianna D Johnson, 28, Jay, Okla., stealing -- $750 or more, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
May 3
Daniel Alexander Craig, 41, Goodman, probation violation, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision
May 4
Perry Dale Abercrombie, 66, Anderson, passing bad check (5)
May 5
Alexandria Ruth Peck, 35, Noel, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender, stealing
Steven Victor Thomas, 42, Anderson, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender
Billimon Tibon, 40, Noel, fish without a permit, Missouri resident
May 6
Ricky Sean Gonce, 54, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended