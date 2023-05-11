Marshal’s office nearing completion in Noel

NOEL -- At the city meeting in Noel on Tuesday, the board discussed department reports and other business.

Mayor Terry Lance appointed Kim Wilson as mayor pro tem at the meeting.

It was noted that Noel's updated marshal's office is nearing completion, with board members noting work to be done, including the glass in the door, painting, and flooring -- set to be finished on May 9. Wiring for antennas is also yet to be completed at the new office.

Barbara Talley approached the board requesting a fence between her property and the mobile home park behind her property. Talley noted her yard is being used as a bus stop for a school bus and that children walk across her yard and her garden. Talley said individuals have also removed the "No Trespassing" signs from her yard. Talley said she was promised a fence by the mobile home park owner, Bryan Beauford, at a city meeting two-and-a-half to three years ago. Talley noted the fence was never installed. The city discussed encouraging children to stop walking in Talley's yard, saying action would be taken to keep her yard private.

Luul Ahmed told the board about the opening of Sky Grocery, which will be opening on Main Street in Noel. Ahmed said the store is intended to serve the Somali community, noting clothing and food will be sold at the store. Ahmed said some work is still being done inside Sky Grocery.

It was reported that two of the city's sump pumps went out, with one being pulled and one flushed. A backup pump is needed, with pricing to be brought to the next city meeting.

It was reported that weed eating and mowing in the city is underway. It was noted that the stormwater ditches are to be further maintained and cleaned out. The city will acquire more flags for Memorial Day, noting all flags are obtained from Dirk Deaton. It was also noted that speed bumps may be added around the school due to speeding issues in the area.

In the fire department report, it was noted that Freeman Ambulance Service, which previously served the city, will no longer be providing the same service. The fire department receives more medical calls during the summer than fire calls, highlighting the issue and slower times transporting individuals to hospitals, which is something firefighters cannot do. It was noted that the fire department is in the third and final phase of consideration for a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant, with a 5% match, intended for a new truck and PPE totaling about $600,000.

In the marshal's report, Randy Wilson noted that a full-time deputy working for Noel is now working for the county. Wilson also said he purchased two new antennas for the new office, totaling about $150 a piece. The marshal's office is set to be done on May 15, with the department hoping to move into the building at the beginning of June. The department hopes to host an open house for the public when the building is complete, with a date yet to be set.