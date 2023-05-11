Crowder College to hold spring commencement ceremonies

NEOSHO -- Crowder College had 658 students apply to graduate this semester and has scheduled three commencement ceremonies on May 12 and 13 in Bob Sneller Gymnasium on the Neosho campus.

The first commencement will be a pinning ceremony for nursing students from McDonald County and Nevada programs. The ceremony will be Friday evening, May 12, at 7 p.m. The graduates earned their registered nurse or practical nurse degrees.

Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. will feature the first of two ceremonies, with the second at 1 p.m. The 10 a.m. ceremony will include students who majored in agriculture, general studies, and teaching. The 1 p.m. ceremony will include all other degrees and certificates.

This year's speaker is fellow graduate Ellie Enlow. She is graduating with a degree in pre-veterinary medicine and plans to continue her education in pursuit of a veterinary medicine degree.