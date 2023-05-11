Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Abdullahi H. Nur v. Khadijo Bare.

Chris S. Bice v. Ashton N. Bice.

Naitalie E. Trejo v. Jesus Ocampo.

Racelle L. Wallance v. William S. Wallance.

State of Missouri:

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Osamo Manuel. Suit on account.

Brian M. Roullard v. Department Of Revenue. Refusing Breathalyzer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Melody F. Pogue. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Rainey Saunders. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Tammy J. Westendorf. Suit on account.

John K. Allred v. Wood Motor Company. Small claims over $100.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Mary Miller. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Juan Melendez. Contract other.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Crystal Jenkins. Contract other.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Steven Chapman. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC. v. Ralph Riley. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Bryan A. Mendoza. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Lance Wakeland. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Lonnie Snow. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Kenneth W. Hodson. Suit on account.

Josh Mattingly v. RC Operations LLC. Breach of contract.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. Tammy E. Muncy. Breach of contract.

Meredith E. MacQueeney v. McDonald County Circuit court. Expunge records.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Angela Brewer. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jennifer Darcy. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. April L. Randall. Breach of contract.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. David L. Stamps. Promissory note.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Kellsey Alger. Suit on account.

Sunloan Company Missouri Inc. AC v. Crystal S. Young. Breach of contract.

Americash Loans of Missouri LLC. v. Darlynn Jose. Breach of contract.

Absolute Resolutions Investment v. Mariano Monsalvo. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation v. Rebel L. Miller-Cook.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Capital One, N.A. v. Jeremiah Moody. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Lisa C. Pacheco. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Cody B. Baker. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Cory R. Gray. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Lisa C. Pacheco. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Scotty E. Qualls. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Shannon L. Goswick. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Curtis B. Musterman. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Tara York. Suit on account.

N.A.R., Inc. v. Sharon L. Williamson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Angela Willis. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC, v. Kristi Winfrey. Suit on account.

Cenaida Lopez v. Eliberto Ramirez. Rent and possession.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital v. Gregory L. Akehurst. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Leah A. Daniels. Suit on account.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC v. Tonise Branch. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Jennifer Fischer. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri LLC. v. Janis Gongola. Breach of contract.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Joshua Teague. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank v. Michael Alley. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Johnathan D. Hobbs. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Elizabeth J. Feldick. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Levi D. Wooten. Failure to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days.

State of Missouri:

Brandon Lee Leonard. Peace disturbance, first offense.

Luke Vernon Hackett. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Thomas F. Little. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Franciso Torres. Loan, predate, falsify, or alter fishing or hunting permit.

Shawn Rodrock. Stealing.

Brian Michael Roulland. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Failure to register motor vehicle. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Andrew S. Vandeburgh. Failed to register out-of-state registered vehicle/trailer in Missouri when Missouri resident. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Aiden Groh. Assault.

Steven Anthony Riggs. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Jacinto Hernandez-Perez. DWI -- alcohol. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Alexandria Ruth Peck. Stealing.

O'Neal Wayne Cutler. Exceeded posted speed limit. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (Motor vehicle required to be registered).

Carl W. Boling. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bobby J. Baker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nathan A. Womack. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Callie R. Nuse. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tanner A. Copher. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lillie L. Burgess. Exceeded posted speed limit.

William A. White. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christine R. Miranda. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicole L. Duncan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mao M. Khang. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dalton W. Fowler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Taylor M. Haddock. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sara E. Mathis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John A. Long. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amir H. Mardanbeiki. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gianna G. Corbino. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Pamela S. Ritchie. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Peter M. Nichols. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Vincent P.P. Castro. Involuntary Manslaughter.

Brandon Lee Leonard. Assault.

Shun'tavion L. Thomas. Escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony.

Devon Debo Wolfe. Burglary.

Colton Landon Turner. Tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

Maximino Nunez Acosta. Operating vehicle on highway without valid license.

Eliberto (BJ) Ramirez. Assault.

Leah N. Selee. Property damage. Burglary.

Sharnan Anna Zimmerman. Burglary.

Patrick Phillips. Receiving stolen property. Property damage.

John Henry Moore. Fraudulently stop payment of an instrument.

Joshua-Alen S. David. DWI -- alcohol.

Berlann J. Saldana. Possession of controlled substance.

Sylvia S. Moss. Forgery.

Andrea Faidley. Stealing. $750 or more.

Nicholas A. Hobbie. Tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Brianna D. Johnson. Possession of a controlled substance.

Tracy M. Carpenter. Stealing -- $25,000 or more. Forgery.

The following cases were heard:

Fortino Ocampo Salazar. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Braxton Eli Bishop. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

James P. Hetherton II. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Michelle Lee Ritchie. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Taylor M. Haddock. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Carla Ann Shek. Permit another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Luther Gardner. Weight on axle group exceeded limit for highway.

Dylan A. Wilson. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Michelle Lee Ritchie. DWI -- alcohol.

Sadie Pendergraft. Unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card (value less than $750).

Alexandria Ruth Peck. Stealing.

Nick A. Hobbie. Passing a bad check.

Elivs Joseph. Assault.

Brandon C. Garcia. DWI -- alcohol.

Clayton Adams. DWI -- alcohol.

Carlos A. Vasquez-Torres. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Felonies:

Shun'Tavion L. Thomas. Voluntary manslaughter. Escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony.

Jeremy S. Woodrum. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Devon Debo Wolfe. Burglary.

Joshua-Alen S. David. DWI -- alcohol.

Ofelia Marquez. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Sharnan Anna Zimmerman. Burglary.