Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, May 12, The Timberline Country Band is playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

New Bethel Heritage Festival

New Bethel School will host a Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on the school property three miles west of Anderson on F Highway and north three-fourths a mile on New Bethel Road.

The festival will include historic demonstrations with a historic classroom set up; blacksmith; potter's wheel; hand-sawing logs; dutch-oven cooking; pumping water; butter churning; corn milling; washboard laundry; spinning; treadle machine sewing; quilting; lye soap making; and miniature horses on-site.

The General Store will be open with time-period handmade aprons and sunbonnets; rag dolls; paper dolls; old-time toys and games; rag rugs; lye soap; beeswax candles; jams, and baked goods for sale.

Bluegrass music will be provided by Lee Ann Sours & friends for listening enjoyment, and lunch will be provided with a donation.

For more information, call 417-658-5427.

Butler Creek Cemetery meeting

The annual meeting of the Butler Creek Cemetery Association will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Butler Creek Church. The meeting will feature the annual report and election of officers.

McDonald County Senior Center

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Bingo is held Tuesday and Thursday each week at 10 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

Noel All School Reunion

The Noel All School Reunion will be Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Noel School. Donuts and finger foods will be served, as well as coffee and water, throughout the day. Please pass this information on to family and friends. The reunion is for anyone that ever attended the Noel School. For more information, contact Donna (Goss) Carter at 918-791-4299 or Jody (Van Houten) Lester at 417-389-6273.