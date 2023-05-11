2023 McDonald County Spelling Bee Winners

MCDONALD COUNTY -- McDonald County School District students came together to compete in the 2023 "McDonald County Spelling Bee" to represent their schools with pride. Students and teachers had front-row seats to see the county's finest spellers. Here are the winners.

Grade 1

First place from Pineville -- Beckhem Freeman.

Second place from Rocky Comfort -- Everly Williams.

Third place from Anderson -- Jackson Jones.

Grade 2

First place from Anderson -- Callie Proctor.

Second place from Noel -- Kenleigh Scott.

Third place from White Rock -- Olivia Vertrees.

Grade 3

First place from Anderson -- Jett Joines.

Second place from Southwest City -- Gavin Gliker.

Third place from White Rock -- Noah Fisher.

Grade 4

First place from Anderson -- Finnley O'Brien.

Second place from Southwest City -- Emmett Richmond.

Third place from Rocky Comfort -- Alexis Vang.

Grade 5

First place from Anderson -- Natalee Cunningham.

Second place from White Rock -- Elizabeth Chapman.

Third place from Southwest City -- Gael Gonzalez.

Grade 6

First place from Anderson -- Leighton Freeman.

Second place from White Rock -- Daron Arnett.

Third place from Rocky Comfort -- Jessa Pilcher.

Grade 7

First place from Rocky Comfort -- Tawk Thang.

Second place from Noel -- Burton Jano.

Third place from Pineville -- Brionna Ziemianin.

Grade 8

First place from Southwest City -- Matthew Doyle.

Second place from Pineville -- Lexi Most.

Third place from White Rock -- Cadence Slinkard.

It was an eventful day as families and friends observed their loved ones spell their hearts out. The school district looks forward to seeing the winners return next year.

Kristi Smith/Special to McDonald County Press Gold medal winner Tawk Thang (left), silver medal winner Burton Jano and bronze medal winner Brionna Ziemianin.



Kristi Smith/Special to McDonald County Press Silver medal winner Everly Williams (left), gold medal winner Beckhem Freeman and bronze medal winner Jackson Jones.



Kristi Smith/Special to McDonald County Press Bronze medal winner Olivia Vertrees (left), gold medal winner Callie Proctor and silver medal winner Kenleigh Scott.



Kristi Smith/Special to McDonald County Press Silver medal winner Gavin Gliker (left), gold medal winner Jett Joines and bronze medal winner Noah Fisher.



Kristi Smith/Special to McDonald County Press Silver medal winner Emmett Richmond (left), gold medal winner Finnley OBrien and bronze medal winner Alexis Vang.



Kristi Smith/Special to McDonald County Press Gold medal winner Natalee Cunningham (left), silver medal winner Elizabeth Chapman and bronze medal winner Gael Gonzalez.

