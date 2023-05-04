Students and faculty celebrate Decision Day

ANDERSON -- Students and faculty at MCHS celebrated Decision Day to congratulate the students on their way to passing another milestone in their lives.

On Friday, April 28, everyone enjoyed themselves at the party that took place on the steps that lead to the entrance of MCHS. Visitors could not help but smell the hamburgers and hotdogs that were cooked on the grill. The emcee cracked jokes over the loudspeakers and called students to the steps to give way the 100-plus donated prizes, such as tire repair kits and Bluetooth speakers.

But this celebration was more than a party; it was an opportunity for students to highlight their achievements and showcase their future plans after graduation.

Joseph Beachner raced back and forth with burger patties to feed the 200-plus students that attended the celebration. He is the school district's college and career advisor and guidance counselor. It's a special day for him, especially as he sees his students take the next step to achieve their dream.

"Right now, 80 kids are going up to Crowder (college), up the road. One hundred thirty are going to some form of college. Probably 30 or 40 kids are going to a trade school. Five are going into the military, and a bunch of kids are entering the workforce. It's been a blast helping them figure out what they want to do," said Beachner.

Susan Bartlett is the director of analytics and research for rootED Alliance. RootEd Alliance addresses the most challenging obstacles and helps students succeed in finding jobs or schools after graduation.

"We're able to help support the advisors, and the students, by having their pathway or their decision made by graduate. Our goal is to find what they want to do and help them connect," said Bartlett.

According to the rootED Alliance website, it "places dedicated college and career advisors in rural high schools to work with all students to define and plan their futures, whether through a college degree, work-based learning, or military service."

It is a special moment for Bartlett because she sees the students' potential and is reminded of all the success stories she's witnessed. One of the stories involves a student planning to settle on a career only because the student felt it was the only option available.

"What they really wanted was a bigger school and to go pre-med," said Bartlett. "And they didn't think they would get in academically. They didn't think they could afford it financially. But the advisor was able to help them and guide them. They got in, and they're in pre-med now."

She says stories like this give her goosebumps.

Logan Grab is the graduation coordinator and English teacher for MCHS. Some students she sees at the celebration have been with her from the beginning. "I got to meet them four years ago and to see where they are today. It's been so awesome to see them take that next step."

The MCHS graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 12.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Students gather at the steps of MCHS to celebrate Decision Day.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Faculty fire up the grill to cook some classic Americana food. This is to reward all the students' hard work to accomplish this new milestone in their lives.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press College and career advisor Joesph Beachner (left), principal Angie Brewer, and English teacher Logan Grab said they are proud of their students as they take the next step at achieving their dreams.

