School organizes plant sale for residents

ROCKY COMFORT -- On Friday, students at Rocky Comfort Elementary School displayed flowers and plants at the school's entrance for the annual "Plant Sale," and residents of McDonald County flocked to the school to take advantage of the sale on Friday and Saturday.

The plant sale began at 10 a.m. and residents eagerly crowded the school parking lot and grounds to purchase an assortment of plants, including petunias and dusty miller, blooming and ready to be picked up. Students weaved around to select and carry the potted plants for residents.

Some were displayed on rows of tables creating a reminisce of a rainbow road. Some were in hanging baskets. Lines stretched out into the parking lot. The hive of activity was the product of a project on March 17, in which 50 students planted and prepped 10,000 seedlings and placed them in the school's greenhouse.

Now, they're witnessing the fruits of their labor.

Brayden Faidley is an eighth-grade student. His tall stature can make people think he's a high school student.

"It's a plant sale we have every year," said Faidley. "It's the only community event we get to do ... We get to hang out with everyone and have fun."

He says, usually, the first plants to sell out are the four- and six-pack plants. As its name implies, some flowers are sold by fours or sixes.

Another student, Caylie Williams, is in eighth grade as well. She was a busy bee as she carried flowers for an older resident. He purchased hanging plants and four packs of flowers.

Her favorite part of the plant sale was "planting and helping the customers." Her grandfather and mother were at the plant sale, showing support for this festive event. She says this plant sale not only adds beauty to the community but also supports the school.

"(The plant sale) helps the school a lot. We get to buy new computers and any stuff we need."

Christian Matthew Cory is another student. He stepped back and took in the experience of seeing the community and school come together. That's his favorite part of the whole event.

"My favorite part is to meet new customers that are coming down and showing up." He agreed with Williams that the hanging baskets sell the best during the plant sale. He also loves "planning and organizing" the displays and feels these skills will help him down the road.

At the helm of the sale is Lizzi Wilkinson, the vocational agricultural teacher at Rocky Comfort Elementary. What she loves about the plant sale is that it gives students a "sense of responsibility."

"They water, they pick the flowers, they plant them, they move them around and organize them. They help customers. It's all them," said Wilkinson. "I just guide them along the way."

She thanked residents for their support during the plant sale because "this wouldn't be possible" without them. It touches her heart to see this activity because she knows they aren't only showing up to buy flowers; they are there to support her students.

Principal Kern Sorrell says this event effectively teaches students skills that sometimes can't be recreated in a classroom.

"The kids get to interact with the community and carry their plants and do customer service. Then, the community gets to see the kids and that respectfulness and that customer service. I don't know how you can recreate it in the classroom," said Sorrell. "It's an amazing experience."

The funds from the plant sale will go to the student activity fund, which will help the school buy supplies, such as computers and new playground equipment in the future.

Residents may wish to watch for next year's plant sale as a new group of students comes together to beautify the community.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Caylie Williams is in eighth grade and plans to join the drama club when she attends high school. Here she holds one of the hanging flower plants.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Christian Matthew Cory is in eighth grade and plans to become a chef after high school. He holds the flowers he believes are the most beautiful.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press McDonald County residents select flowers from the plant sale.

