Saylor leads Mustang golfers at conference match

NEOSHO -- McDonald County senior Jordan Saylor was again low man for the Mustangs as they competed in the Big 8 Conference golf match held Monday at Neosho Golf Club.

Saylor shot a 109 on the par-71 course. Freshman Kole Lewis carded a 111, and junior Huston Porter a 117.

Monett's Jaxon Bailey and Marshfield's Michael Alves both shot 74s to lead the field, with Bailey finishing on top after beating Alves in a playoff.

McDonald County's trio of golfers are competing today in the Class 4 District 3 match at Whispering Oaks in Marshfield.