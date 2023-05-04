Penmac to provide substitute teachers for McDonald County R-I schools

ANDERSON -- McDonald County R-I Schools has chosen Penmac Education Staffing to provide substitute teachers beginning in the fall 2023 semester.

Penmac Staffing currently serves 20 school districts in Missouri, with more districts slated to use Penmac for the 2023-2024 school year. Penmac Education Staffing helps districts recruit, screen, train, and schedule substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.

For the district, Penmac will save McDonald County R-I time and money by handling HR challenges like recruitment, screening, training, and coaching. Across the state, Penmac is filling 89% of positions for schools with enrollment ranging from 300 to 24,000 students.

McDonald RI Schools has approximately 3,600 students and a 20 to 1 student-to-teacher ratio. The district has 11 schools, housing pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade. The district's motto, "Every Child, Every Day, Whatever It Takes," aligns with Penmac Education Staffing's goal that students don't miss a day of learning when the teacher is away. For more information about the district, visit www.mcdonaldr1.net.

Those interested in subbing for McDonald County R-I, including those who have previously worked with the district, should apply online at www.penmaceducation.com. Substitute teachers must have a substitute certificate issued by the Department of Education (DESE) and pass multiple background checks. Penmac will also announce dates when staff will be onsite at the district this summer, onboarding substitutes. Substitutes can create their own schedules and will also be eligible for opportunities in other districts partnered with Penmac, including Neosho Schools.