New Bethel Heritage Festival

New Bethel School will host a Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the school property, located three miles west of Anderson on F Highway and north three-fourths a mile on New Bethel Road.

The festival will include historic demonstrations with a historic classroom, blacksmith, potter's wheel, hand-sawing logs, dutch-oven cooking, pumping water, butter churning, corn milling, washboard laundry, spinning, treadle machine sewing, quilting, lye soap making, and miniature horses on-site.

The general store will be open with time-period handmade aprons and sunbonnets, rag dolls, paper dolls, old-time toys and games, rag rugs, lye soap, beeswax candles, jams, and baked goods for sale.

Bluegrass music will be provided by Lee Ann Sours and friends for listening enjoyment, and lunch will be provided for a donation.

For more information, call 417-658-5427.