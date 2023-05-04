MCHS SRO gets fallen student initials on his car

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School student resource officer Buck Owen got the intials of Ebenee Munoz and Bradley Skaggs printed on his car for the fallen former students to "always be riding with him."

Owen got his car rewrapped by Tammy Clark at Four State Printing over the school's spring break. On one side of his vehicle, are the initials "EM" and the other, "BS," both designed to look like brands on the mustangs featured on the vehicle.

Owen said he chose to incorporate the students' intials on his car, which was already scheduled to be rewrapped, as those felt like "his kids," Owen said, noting he was close to both Munoz and Skaggs.

"Her intitals are on one side and his are in the same place on the opposite side of the vehicle," Owen said. "It's two of the kids that we've had that have passed away. It was impactful to me because these kids are my kids."

Owen said he's worked in law enforcement for several years, noting he has been a part of assisting with various wrecks, but that they have a harsher impact when victims feel like "your kids."

"When it's your kid, and when it's a family you know, and when you're the one to call home to tell that mom that you know, 'hey, this is your daughter' and you know mom, dad, aunt, uncle, cousins, and that's your kid that's there -- it's a different impact that it has on you," Owen said. "The community and lives that they touched, they were special people."

Owen said he wanted to get the students' initials on his car because they were impactful to both him and the community.

"It made a big impact on me, and it made a big impact on the community," Owen said, rubbing his hands together.

Owen said having their intials on his car makes him feel as if those students are "riding with him" wherever he goes.

"Having two of our former Mustangs kind of branded on the car, riding with me, so to speak, it just something that meant a lot to me and is important to me," Owen said, nodding his head.