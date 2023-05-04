MCHS Pro Start 2 students compete in MRE challenge with JROTC

ANDERSON -- Select McDonald County High School Pro Start 2 students participated in the MRE (meal ready-to-eat) challenge, serving select MCHS JROTC students. Instructors Eric Corcoran and Tim Gibson assisted during the challenge, teaching students about pre-packaged, ready-to-eat meals.

Tim Gibson, the senior army instructor for MCHS' JROTC program, said Pro Start 2 students prepared food for senior JROTC students Mya Burton and Brice Lucas. In the challenge, teams were given an MRE, a bag containing ingredients and ready-to-eat food, and allowed to "spice it up," making a meal with the limited resources.

"They were seniors that were available to try the food, and Brice is enlisted in the Marine Corps and Mya in the Air Force, so both of them are going to be getting a dose of the real MREs," Gibson said.

Approximately 11 Pro Start 2 students were broken into teams, either assigned to Corcoran or Gibson. Gibson said his team offered a full meal.

"My team got one that [MRE package] was meatballs and marina sauce," Gibson said, adding that both teams were allotted one "luxury item" from their teacher's pantry. "My team chose to go with macaroni. They also made potato cakes with a scrambled egg and bacon."

The teams were allotted one MRE package, one "luxury item," with Gibson's team choosing macaroni and Corcoran's team choosing spinach, and basic pantry items such as flour and spices.

Gibson said the activity helped with team building.

"The four people that were each on our team, they had to cooperate with each other," Gibson said. "And maybe those going into the military can learn some things they can keep with them to add to the meals so it's a little more palatable."

Judges for the competition included Mya Burton, Brice Lucas, Angie Brewer and Ken Schutten. Judges used criteria such as taste, texture, and appearance. Corcoran's team, Team A, won the challenge.

Marie Strader, culinary arts teacher at MCHS, said the challenge was helpful in teaching her students what an MRE is and what they can do with one.

"This let my kids have an understanding of what is inside an MRE and also to use all of the creativity and all the knowledge over the last two to three years of combining foods and how foods work together, how spices work together, and to create something using very little," Strader said.

Strader said she wanted to honor the students who were enlisting.

"I also wanted to honor seniors that are enlisting," Strader said. "I think that's extremely important. I'm very grateful that they are serving our country, and to honor them and recognize them for that is important."

Strader said she plans to do the activity again in the future, noting students learn valuable cooking and team-building skills.