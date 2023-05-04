Courtesy of McDonald County High School athletics McDonald County athletes Anthony D'Amico (left) and Natalie Gillming received the NFHS Award of Excellence for their exemplary citizenship, integrity and positivie sportsmanship while representing the Mustangs on the athletic field. D'Amico participates in football, basketball and track, while Gillming plays softball, basketball and soccer.

Print Headline: MCHS athletes honored

