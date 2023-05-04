Manage Subscription
MCHS athletes honored

May 4, 2023 at 6:15 a.m.
McDonald County athletes Anthony D'Amico (left) and Natalie Gillming received the NFHS Award of Excellence for their exemplary citizenship, integrity and positivie sportsmanship while representing the Mustangs on the athletic field. D'Amico participates in football, basketball and track, while Gillming plays softball, basketball and soccer.

McDonald County athletes Anthony D'Amico (left) and Natalie Gillming received the NFHS Award of Excellence for their exemplary citizenship, integrity and positivie sportsmanship while representing the Mustangs on the athletic field. D'Amico participates in football, basketball and track, while Gillming plays softball, basketball and soccer.

