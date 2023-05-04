McDonald County Press obituaries for May 4, 2023

Pamela Sue Lewis

July 3, 1967

April 29, 2023

Pamela Sue Lewis, 55, of Anderson Mo., died Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a sudden illness.

She was born in Stella, Mo., July 3, 1967, to Charles and Mary Jane (Sharp) Roark. On Aug. 17, 1990, in Miami, Okla., she married Darrell Lewis. She was a 1985 graduate of McDonald County High School. She worked for Walmart home office, retiring after 21 years of employment. She was a member of Patterson Heights Baptist Church in Anderson, Mo. She enjoyed spending time outdoors taking care of her animals. She also enjoyed taking care of her house plants.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Charlene Roark; and two brothers, Charles Ray Roark, Roy Fred Roark.

Surviving are her husband of 32 years, Darrell of the home; daughters, Alicia Jones (William) of Rogers, Ark., Kimberly Shockley (Tyler) of Powell, Mo.; four grandchildren; a sister, Linda Sultzer of Anderson.; and three brothers, Randy Roark of Neosho, Mo., Jerry Roark (Tammy) of Anderson, Rick Roark (Sarah) of Diamond, Mo.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Roark officiating. Burial will follow at Howard Cemetery in Wyandotte, Okla. A visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Barbara Jen Myers

March 26, 1942

April 28, 2023

Barbara Jean Myers, 81, of Goodman, Mo., died Friday April 28, 2023, with her husband by her side.

She was born March 26, 1942, in Exeter, Mo., to Clyde and Jewell (Payton) Johnson. At the age of 14, on June 1, 1956, she married Roy (Bill) Ernest Myers. In 1968, they became members of Trinity Pentecostal Church in Goodman. At the age of 31, she attended Crowder College to obtain her GED to become a certified nurse's aide. She worked at Cardwell Memorial Hospital in Stella 1971-1980 and then Sale Memorial Hospital as a private duty nurse 1980-1986. Later, she was an Avon representative for 20-plus years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, camping, and making quilts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Norma Johnson; and a brother, Curtis (Tuffy) Johnson.

Survivors are her husband of almost 67 years, Roy "Bill" Myers; three children, Tammy Highely (Kevin) of Halfway, Mo., Rick Myers (Bette) of Enterprise, Ala., Teresa Walls (Scott) of Seneca, Mo.; and three grandchildren.

A graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo., with Gary Murphy of Trinity Pentecostal officiating. Visitation was held at the Goodman Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Lunch and fellowship will follow the service at the First Baptist Church in Goodman, Mo.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Lavern Woolard

July 24, 1932

May 1, 2023

Laverne Woolard, 90, of Anderson, Mo., died Monday, May 1, 2023, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born July 24, 1932, in Gideon, Okla., to Samuel and Tiny (Duvall) Garroutte. She was raised in rural Cherokee County, near Talequah, Okla., and received her teaching degree from the Northeastern State University in Talequah. She married Sam E. Woolard on May 25, 1955. She was an elementary school teacher for more than 30 years in the Anderson schools. She enjoyed reading, needlework, flowers, and church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam. E. Woolard; two brothers, Samuel M. Garroutte, Arnold "Burl" Garroutte.

She is survived by a son, Christopher Lynn Woolard; and a granddaughter, Janell Woolard.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with the Reverend Dennis Bergen officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023 in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Woolard

