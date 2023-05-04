Manage Subscription
Launch of county and municipality records database

by Staff Reports | May 4, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the launch of a new county and municipal records database created by Missouri State Archives, a division within his office.

Already containing more than 21,000 PDF images, this online resource now offers to the public unprecedented access to 5,800 volumes and individual records from 87 of Missouri's 114 counties, with more being added every week.

Database users can view a range of record types, including marriage certificates, court records, deeds, city council minutes, ordinances and resolutions. Researchers also have the option to input multiple search fields to narrow results.

"Past historical information is a valuable resource, and we are pleased to provide access to these records," said Ashcroft. "The database will be a significant tool to genealogists, historians, and archivists alike."

For more information about the county and municipal records database, contact the Missouri State Archives reference staff at [email protected] or 573-751-3280.

