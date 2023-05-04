Lady Mustangs fall to Marshfield

ANDERSON -- Marshfield's Calli Watson scored six goals as the Lady Jays defeated the McDonald County girls' soccer team 8-0 on Thursday, April 27, at Mustang Stadium.

Watson's big night gave her 57 goals for the season, and Marshfield improved to 15-4 and 4-1 in Big 8 Conference play with the win.

"She's legit," said Marshfield coach Paul Lewis. "She makes it a lot eaiser on us sometimes, and we depend on her a lot. Sometimes we depend on her too much."

Watson had all four of the Lady Jays' goals in the first half and two more in the second half, while Isabella Kilgore and Riley Manary added goals.

"(Watson) is a good player," said McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey. "She's a real talent. I'm sure she'll play somewhere next year."

Lewis said it took a little while for Marshfield to find its footing.

"We had kind of a slow start, but I give credit to (McDonald County) because they play hard," Lewis said.

McDonald County dropped to 0-15 on the season with the loss.

"We were able to do lots of good things, and discourage them, frustrate them a little bit," Haikey said. "We were able to keep the ball, pass it around and try to get going forward. We're still trying to figure out that final third, that final pass where we can get a clear shot on goal. It's coming together. Really proud of them. The score doesn't really dictate how well we played, doesn't tell the whole story. This game's silly. You can play well and still lose."

The Lady Mustangs are back in action today at Logan-Rogersville, and then travel to Pittsburg (Kan.) on Tuesday, before hosting Aurora on May 10 in the final conference game of the season.